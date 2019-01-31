This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Manchester City snap up promising Croatian midfielder from Hajduk Split

Ante Palaversa has finalised a transfer which will see him stay in his homeland on a loan deal for now.

By The42 Team Thursday 31 Jan 2019, 12:48 PM
1 hour ago 1,416 Views No Comments
Hajduk Split's Ante Palaversa has signed for Manchester City.
Hajduk Split's Ante Palaversa has signed for Manchester City.
Hajduk Split's Ante Palaversa has signed for Manchester City.

MANCHESTER CITY HAVE completed the signing of Hajduk Split midfielder Ante Palaversa.

The Croatian teenager has put pen to paper on a deal with the Premier League champions after completing a medical on Tuesday.

Palaversa, 18, will be sent back to Hadjuk on loan until 2020, but City have the option to recall him in January of the same year.

Palaversa has played 14 matches for Hadjuk this season and contributed two goals, developing quickly and enhancing his repuation as a talented future star with each passing game.

He has represented Croatia at every youth level between U14 and U19, with some suggestion that he could be called up to the senior squad for Euro 2020 if he continues on his current trajectory.

Manchester City will not be able to utlise his talents for a year or so yet, but regular football in his homeland should see him continue improve before he joins his new teammates at the Etihad Stadium.

Palaversa is the English giants’ first signing of the January window, despite the fact Pep Guardiola had been looking at signing a new defensive midfielder, to provide cover for Fernandinho.

City are currently in second in the Premier League, five points behind Liverpool with 14 matches left to play.

Guardiola’s men also have a Carabao Cup final against Chelsea to look forward to, while they also negotiate the latter rounds of both the FA Cup and Champions League, with an unprecedented quadruple still within their sights.

The42 Team

