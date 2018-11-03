This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 3 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Paris Saint-Germain set new winning record in Europe's top five leagues

A 12th straight victory to start the Ligue 1 season has seen PSG surpass Tottenham 58-year-old record.

By The42 Team Saturday 3 Nov 2018, 10:35 AM
26 minutes ago 687 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4320882
Neymar and Kylian Mbappe celebrate during PSG's record-breaking win over Lille last night.
Neymar and Kylian Mbappe celebrate during PSG's record-breaking win over Lille last night.
Neymar and Kylian Mbappe celebrate during PSG's record-breaking win over Lille last night.

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN HAVE become the first team to win 12 consecutive matches at the start of a season in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

A 2-1 victory over Lille at Parc des Princes last night saw Thomas Tuchel’s side surpass the record of 11, first set by Tottenham Hotspur in the 1960-61 campaign in England.

PSG’s spectacular start to 2018-19 has seen them score 41 goals and concede only seven in their 12 successive victories, leaving them 11 points clear of second-place Lille in the Ligue 1 table.

Their only defeat this season was a 3-2 reverse to Liverpool at Anfield in the Champions League in September.

Spurs’ previous record start to a season included them beating Manchester United 4-1, Arsenal 3-2, Aston Villa 6-2 and Wolves 4-0, before their run was halted by a 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

They scored 36 goals in those 11 wins, conceding 11 times. They did not lose a match until 11 November, when Sheffield Wednesday claimed a 2-1 victory at Hillsborough.

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar were the main men for the Parisians in the 2-1 win over Lille, scoring in the last 20 minutes before Nicolas Pepe netted a late consolation from the penalty spot.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHICAGO
    Murray's return to Ireland camp gives Schmidt 'food for thought'
    Murray's return to Ireland camp gives Schmidt 'food for thought'
    Munster man Tadhg Beirne's move home to Ireland already paying off
    'We were the wingers on our U18 team... Jordan was 16 and tearing it up'
    ITALY
    'Youâve just got to sit down and make a decision. You canât let it linger'
    'You’ve just got to sit down and make a decision. You can’t let it linger'
    Cork man Quill part of the 'Irish mafia' helping US rugby to new heights
    'I sat down with Joe in a coffee shop in Dublin and we went through the game together'
    IRELAND
    Brexit negotiators are 'very close' to resolving differences over Irelandâs border
    Brexit negotiators are 'very close' to resolving differences over Ireland’s border
    'Quality operator' Sexton in strong position to follow in Wood's footsteps
    McGrath and 'fierce competitor' Carbery to run the Ireland show
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Paris Saint-Germain set new winning record in Europe's top five leagues
    Paris Saint-Germain set new winning record in Europe's top five leagues
    'Hendo gave me a mouthful!' - Robertson striking balance between attack and defence
    'I was standing on a cottage roof, freezing to death, shovelling snow. I think: do you want to go back to that?'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie