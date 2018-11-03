Paris Saint-Germain set new winning record in Europe's top five leagues

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe celebrate during PSG's record-breaking win over Lille last night.

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN HAVE become the first team to win 12 consecutive matches at the start of a season in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

A 2-1 victory over Lille at Parc des Princes last night saw Thomas Tuchel’s side surpass the record of 11, first set by Tottenham Hotspur in the 1960-61 campaign in England.

PSG’s spectacular start to 2018-19 has seen them score 41 goals and concede only seven in their 12 successive victories, leaving them 11 points clear of second-place Lille in the Ligue 1 table.

Their only defeat this season was a 3-2 reverse to Liverpool at Anfield in the Champions League in September.

Spurs’ previous record start to a season included them beating Manchester United 4-1, Arsenal 3-2, Aston Villa 6-2 and Wolves 4-0, before their run was halted by a 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

They scored 36 goals in those 11 wins, conceding 11 times. They did not lose a match until 11 November, when Sheffield Wednesday claimed a 2-1 victory at Hillsborough.

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar were the main men for the Parisians in the 2-1 win over Lille, scoring in the last 20 minutes before Nicolas Pepe netted a late consolation from the penalty spot.

