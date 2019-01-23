This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
17-year-old Parsons set for 7s World Series debut as Ireland head for Sydney

The young flyer is one of three players travelling after being involved in Six Nations prep with the 15-a-side team.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 23 Jan 2019, 4:10 PM
19 minutes ago 335 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4455473
Parsons in action against England in Twickenham before her 17th birthday.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Parsons in action against England in Twickenham before her 17th birthday.
Parsons in action against England in Twickenham before her 17th birthday.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IRELAND WOMEN WILL take on the third leg of the Sevens World Series next weekend in Sydney.

Head coach Anthony Eddy has included three players who were part of Ireland’s original 15-a-side squad for the upcoming Six Nations.

However, Louise Galvin, Hannah Tyrell and Béibhinn Parsons were not involved in Sunday’s warm-up fixture against Wales in Donnybrook.

Parsons, who became the youngest ever Ireland international when she played November Tests against the USA and England before celebrating her 17th birthday, will be joined by Munster’s Emily Lane in hoping to make their first Sevens World Series appearance.

Lucy Mulhall continues to captain the side as they face into pool clashes (starting from 1am Friday 1 February) with Russia, Canada and Fiji.

Ireland Women’s Squad (Sydney 7s 2019)

Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC & Shannon RFC/Munster)
Louise Galvin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)
Katie Heffernan (Railway Union RFC & Mullingar RFC/Leinster)
Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)
Brittany Hogan (Railway Union RFC/Ulster)
Amee-Leigh Murphy-Crowe (Railway Union RFC/Munster) 
Anna McGann (Old Belvedere & UCD RFC/Leinster)
Emily Lane (Mallow RFC/Munster)
Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum RFC) Captain
Deirbhile Nic A Bhaird (Old Belvedere RFC/Munster)
Audrey O’Flynn (Ireland 7s Programme)
Béibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe RFC / Connacht) *
Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere RFC / Leinster)

