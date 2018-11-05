This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Pat Fenlon appointed to 'exciting new position' at Linfield

Fenlon has been named General Manager by the club he once represented as a player.

By Paul Dollery Monday 5 Nov 2018, 11:39 AM
Pat Fenlon has a new gig in Belfast.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Pat Fenlon has a new gig in Belfast.
Pat Fenlon has a new gig in Belfast.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

LINFIELD HAVE ANNOUNCED the appointment of Pat Fenlon as the club’s first General Manager.

According to the Belfast outfit, Fenlon will assume responsibility for the club’s off-the-field activities, as well as working with the Board of Directors to formulate the strategic direction of the club over the next five-to-ten years.

The 49-year-old Dubliner, who was on commentary duty for RTÉ’s live television coverage of yesterday’s FAI Cup final between Dundalk and Cork City, will begin his new role later this month.

During a two-and-a-half-year spell with Linfield during his playing career, Fenlon won a league title and two Irish Cups.

“I am pleased and honoured to be offered this exciting new position at Linfield Football Club,” said the former Shelbourne, Derry City, Bohemians, Hibernian and Shamrock Rovers manager.

“I enjoyed some wonderful years here as a player and the club means a lot to me. This is a club with huge potential and I am excited by the opportunity to develop it further.”

Fenlon had most recently worked as Director of Football at Waterford, before moving into a consultancy role for the club’s owner Lee Power.

Having finished 24 points adrift of champions Crusaders last season, Linfield are keen to return to the summit of club football in Northern Ireland.

The Blues, who are managed by former international striker David Healy, currently share top spot in the NIFL Premiership with Glenavon. 

“This is a very exciting appointment by the club and I am delighted to welcome Pat Fenlon back to Windsor Park,” said chairman Roy McGivern.

“The position of General Manager is a key strategic appointment by the club and Pat’s extensive experience in football will be a great asset to us.

“We have fantastic facilities at Windsor Park and at Midgley Park and Pat will be working closely with the Board of Directors to maximise the opportunities we now have to take the club forward and to strengthen our position within the local game.”

