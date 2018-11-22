'I went too far when I sucked the toes of the chicken,' admits Evra

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED and Juventus full-back Patrice Evra has addressed a peculiar video he posted on his Instagram that showed him caressing a raw chicken.

The video, he has since admitted, was an early celebration of Thanksgiving, which is observed the third Thursday of every November.

The former France international is known for his quirky and offbeat Instagram videos, but his too-close-and-personal relationship with his chicken became a viral sensation.

He has now explained the irrational choice of video, and acknowledged that he had crossed the line.

“Yo! Yesterday I posted a video and it went wild, it went crazy,” Evra said in a new Instagram post.

It was just for Thanksgiving. Some people find it funny, some people find it weird, some people find it disgusting. We’re all different, thank God.

“I just cuddled, I just kissed the meat. Yeah, I went too far when I sucked the toes of the chicken… it was a bit nasty, nasty. But come on! Now people wish [on me] the salmonella!”

