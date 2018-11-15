This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 15 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Horgan believes there's only 'a toss of a coin' between top All-Ireland contenders

After winning his third All-Star, Cork’s Patrick Horgan is desperate to end the wait for an elusive All-Ireland.

By John Fallon Thursday 15 Nov 2018, 6:00 AM
24 minutes ago 184 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4340324

CORK SHARPSHOOTER PATRICK Horgan has said that while he was thrilled to win his third All-Star recently, it has only increased his desire for an All-Ireland medal.

The Glen Rovers clubman will head into his 12th season of senior championship hurling in 2019, and after watching Clare in 2013, Galway last year and Limerick this time round celebrate All-Ireland wins on the night of the All-Stars, he is just hoping it will turn for him and Cork next season.

Pat Horgan Cork star Patrick Horgan. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Cork haven’t won the All-Ireland since 2005, but Horgan believes they aren’t far away. He’s heading to Boston this weekend as Cork participate in the Aer Lingus Fenway Hurling Classic for the first time, and all his thoughts are on 2019, having picked up a second successive All-Star award.

“I was delighted to win it but you see who enjoyed it the most on the night are the lads who are after winning the All-Ireland. That’s the third time I have seen that,” he said.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m delighted and honoured to win an All-Star. Everyone has a great night at the All-Stars but it must be a really unbelievable night for the fellas who are just after winning the All-Ireland.

“But that’s the task. It fairly whets the appetite and that’s what we will be going for again. We have won Munster for the last two years but we want to go another step or two having lost the last two All-Ireland semi-finals,” said the 30-year old, who made his championship debut against Tipperary in 2008.

He hasn’t looked back at their heartbreaking All-Ireland semi-final loss to Limerick but knows that it wouldn’t have taken a lot more from them to go the whole way.

“We were well in control in the game against them but we didn’t see it out. They saw it out way better than us and fair play to them. They went the whole way then.

“But there’s nothing between the teams. I have never seen it as tight as it is in Munster, and then if you get out of there you find that there is little between any of the other teams as well. It’s a toss of a coin in most matches.”

Sean Finn and Michael Casey with Pat Horgan Horgan tangling with Limerick's Sean Finn and Michael Casey during Cork's All-Ireland semi-final defeat. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Horgan is looking forward to playing in Fenway Park on Sunday and, as an avid follower of the New England Patriots, he is a regular visitor to the Boston area and can appreciate how fanatical American supporters can be.

“I’m really looking forward to getting to Fenway Park and seeing what it’s like. It’s a great experience for all of us. I was never there before but obviously it’s a big deal, especially after the Red Sox winning the World Series recently and all the hype that went with it. Now we are going in there to play.

“I watched it last year and again a good bit there recently to get familiar with the rules. There seemed to be a cracking atmosphere there last year and I believe there is another huge crowd expected on Sunday. It’s a bit of a break from the usual type of training at this time of the year and we are really looking forward to it.

“I go to see the Patriots a bit. I have followed them for a good few seasons and try get over at least once a year. I was over there to see them play Green Bay the week before last so it’s a bit special to go play hurling in one of these iconic venues,” he added.

Cork will take on Clare in the opening semi-final at Fenway Park on Sunday, with the winners meeting either Limerick or Wexford in the final. All three games in the Aer Lingus Fenway Hurling Classic will be broadcast live by TG4, starting at 5.30pm Irish time on Sunday. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'I'd be lucky to be tying my laces at 36': Dynamic Taylor's admiration for stalwart Rory Best
    'I'd be lucky to be tying my laces at 36': Dynamic Taylor's admiration for stalwart Rory Best
    'He's not afraid of pulling the trigger': Barrett sees a lot of familiar traits in Sexton
    'If you are too emotional, you'll miss a beat and against these guys it's seven points'
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    'For me, he certainly has the attributes to work outside of the League of Ireland and at international level as well'
    'For me, he certainly has the attributes to work outside of the League of Ireland and at international level as well'
    Michael O'Neill insists 'Jimmy Dunne is no different to Northern Ireland than Declan Rice is to the Republic'
    Ireland's Windsor Park hero says FAI made 'genuine' apology over non-invitation
    IRELAND
    'There was a Lego set so I said I'd give it a try and I became obsessed with it'
    'There was a Lego set so I said I'd give it a try and I became obsessed with it'
    In-form Ireland defender Doherty ruled out of clashes with the North and Denmark
    Omagh bombing, a united cause and Griffin’s 30-yard strike: when Northern Ireland came to Dublin in 1999
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'I always knew I had the quality to play for Manchester United. I know what I'm capable of'
    'I always knew I had the quality to play for Manchester United. I know what I'm capable of'
    Gary Neville on Fred: Does he look like what you'd expect for £50m?
    Gerrard reveals he a had back injection before infamous slip which cost Liverpool in 2014 title race
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    'I remember coming out for the warm-up and the chants were 'Kill the Fenian bastards''
    'I remember coming out for the warm-up and the chants were 'Kill the Fenian bastards''
    18-year-old Ireland striker unlikely to feature against Denmark as he considers international future
    'The phone hasn't stopped. There are people coming from everywhere. My little lad is going to be mascot'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie