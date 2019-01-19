This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 19 January, 2019
Former Springbok Lambie retires from rugby after succession of head injuries

The 28-year-old suffered two serious collisions in the space of a year between 2016 and 2017.

By The42 Team Saturday 19 Jan 2019, 3:40 PM
43 minutes ago 1,746 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4448913
Pat Lambie during his time with Racing 92.
Pat Lambie during his time with Racing 92.
Pat Lambie during his time with Racing 92.

RACING 92 HAVE CONFIRMED that Patrick Lambie has been forced to retire from rugby at the age of 28 due to a succession of head injuries.

The South Africa fly-half earned 56 caps for his country, the last of those coming in 2016, and featured in two World Cups.

Lambie suffered the first of his head injuries in June 2016 when he was knocked out by Ireland’s CJ Stander, before sustaining a concussion while playing for the Sharks 11 months later.

In January last year Racing confirmed that Lambie’s eye socket injury against Oyonnax was not another concussion but on Saturday the Top 14 side released a statement to announce the fly-half had taken the decision to hang up his boots.

Rugby 2017 - Racing Metro 92 19-12 La Rochelle Patrick Lambie hangs up his boot due to health concerns, Racing 92 have announced. Source: Pierre Stevenin

“We understand his decision, made by mutual agreement, but we regret that such a genius of the game is forced to come to this end,” said Racing president Jacky Lorenzetti.

Patrick is a huge champion….as elegant on the field as outside. At the club, we all had a sincere and friendly relationship with him, astonished by his desire to integrate.

“His French teacher could testify, as well as his coaches, to his involvement and his seriousness on a daily basis.

“But the will is unfortunately not everything. Patrick suffered several injuries. Racing and in particular its medical service have done everything to ensure that he is welcomed in the best conditions and that he can express his immense versatile three-quarter qualities.

He has repeatedly proved that he was one of those rare players who know how to spark. It’s no coincidence that he led the Springbok attack 56 times.

“Today we are sad and disappointed but we know that with his human qualities and strong support around him, Patrick will bounce back to a new life. We wish him all the success he deserves for the future.”

