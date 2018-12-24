Patrick McClean looks set for Derry return as Sligo agree to sell 22-year-old defender

McClean in action for Sligo Rovers against Cork City in August.

DERRY CITY HAVE agreed a deal with Sligo Rovers to bring Patrick McClean back to the club ahead of the 2019 Premier Division campaign.

The defender signed a two-year deal with Sligo in February, but exits the club after one season at the Showgrounds where he made 25 appearances under Ger Lyttle as the side finished in seventh place.

The 22-year-old, who is the brother of Ireland international James McClean, started his football career at Derry, before joining Waterford FC for the 2016 SSE Airtricity League campaign where he helped the Munster club secure promotion from the First Division.

“Sligo Rovers can confirm the club has accepted an undisclosed bid for the transfer of Patrick McClean to Derry City,” the club said on Monday afternoon.

“The Bit O’ Red are satisfied with the deal and Patrick will now agree terms with Derry after Christmas. We wish him well in future.”

McClean left Derry to join Waterford in 2016, where he helped Alan Reynold's side win the First Division. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Derry City have made no official announcement regarding McClean, with details yet to be finalised.

However new manager Declan Devine said the club were keen to recruit local players ahead of his first season back in charge.

“We want to bring Derry based players to the club, we want to bring players who know the city and know the club,” Devine told The Derry Journal.

“Look, Patrick McClean still has a year left on his contract at Sligo. Would we like to bring him? Of course we would but we’ll have to wait and see.”

