This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 4 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I get slagged so much for not heading the ball, I think I was due one' - FAI Cup hero McEleney

Man-of-the-match Patrick McEleney was elated with his 73rd minute winner for Dundalk on Sunday.

By Aaron Gallagher Sunday 4 Nov 2018, 8:04 PM
1 hour ago 1,197 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4322758
McEleney lifts the FAI Cup alongside Michael Duffy and Dean Jarvis.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
McEleney lifts the FAI Cup alongside Michael Duffy and Dean Jarvis.
McEleney lifts the FAI Cup alongside Michael Duffy and Dean Jarvis.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE HAPPINESS WAS etched all over Patrick McEleney’s face on Sunday afternoon as he walked off the pitch at the Aviva Stadium, his precise header with 17 minutes left on the clock securing yet another double for Dundalk with a 2-1 victory over Cork City.

After a whirlwind two minute spell in the first half where team-mate Sean Hoare gave the Lilywhites the lead before conceding the foul for Kieran Sadlier’s equaliser from the penalty spot, McEleney scored the decisive strike to secure the FAI Cup.

“I get slagged so much about heading the ball, so I think I was due one,” he joked after full-time. “I think I’ve scored one in my career and to be fair I wasn’t playing that great, so I needed something like that. But I’m over the moon.”

Sean Gannon whipped a sublime cross into the area, with the Derry forward peeling away untracked before heading accurately past Mark McNulty for what proved the decisive strike in an intriguing final which attracted over 30,000 supporters.

Unbelievable cross,” said McEleney. “Ganno has that in his locker. I just took off into the box into the box — that was a big space and I knew he could put it on my head if he hits it well here. But I’m just over the moon, unbelievable cross.”

The forward reflected that conceding just two minutes after taking the lead was a setback, and one which was uncharacteristic of a Dundalk side which kept 21 clean sheets and conceded just 20 goals en route to their fourth SSE Airtricity League title in five years.

Patrick McEleney scores their second goal of the game past Mark McNulty The forward heads past Mark McNulty to give Dundalk a 2-1 lead. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“It was disappointing, it’s not really like us. Once we go ahead, we can control games. I think if we got over that hurdle in the first couple of minutes, we could have done that. It is what it is, we went on and won it.”

The 26-year-old spent two seasons at Oriel Park before enduring a frustrating spell at League One side Oldham Athletic, where he found game-time hard to come by.

The striker lit up the Premier Division with countless goal-of-the-season contenders last year, and admits full-heartedly that he was glad to return to the Louth club to be able to enjoy day’s like Sunday’s cup success.

Patrick McEleney celebrates at the final whistle The striker spend two seasons with Dundalk before moving to Oldham Athletic. He moved back to Oriel Park at the beginning of this year. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“One hundred per cent,” he replied when asked if he was happy to have come back to Dundalk. “I haven’t had great memories here [at the Aviva Stadium] — I’ve won one final and lost a few, so I was putting myself under a lot of pressure today. Now, I’m just buzzing.

“I think we are getting back to where we were when we got into the Europa League. And that’s going to be our sights next year.

“Obviously the bread and butter is the league and cups, but our sights will be on Europe and that’s where we want to do well.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Farrell free to face All Blacks after escaping ban for 'no-arms' tackle
    Farrell free to face All Blacks after escaping ban for 'no-arms' tackle
    Watch: Jordan Larmour caps first international start with delicious last-minute try
    As it happened: Ireland v Italy, November Tests
    CHICAGO
    Ulsterman Addison hungry for more after Ireland debut in Chicago
    Ulsterman Addison hungry for more after Ireland debut in Chicago
    'You get a double barrel shotgun, stick it on your foot and blow it off'
    'I was thinking, ‘Am I ever going to get a cap?’' - Ireland's Ross Byrne
    ITALY
    Flooding kills nine members of same family in Italy, raising storm death toll to over 30
    Flooding kills nine members of same family in Italy, raising storm death toll to over 30
    'He does remind you of a young Christian Cullen in what he can do'
    Superb Larmour hat-trick helps Schmidt's Ireland to big win over Italy
    FOOTBALL
    Morata double ensures Chelsea continue strong form with win over Palace
    Morata double ensures Chelsea continue strong form with win over Palace
    Aguero and Sterling inspire City to crushing win over Southampton
    Barcelona include Messi in squad for Inter trip 'without medical all-clear' following broken arm
    IRELAND
    Book details Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger's relationship with his right-hand man from the Galway Gaeltacht
    Book details Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger's relationship with his right-hand man from the Galway Gaeltacht
    'I've exceeded a few of my own expectations over the last few years'
    'You’ve just got to sit down and make a decision. You can’t let it linger'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie