Patriots clinch 10th straight AFC East title with win over Bills

THE NEW ENGLAND Patriots clinched their 10th straight AFC East title on Sunday with a 24-12 win over the Bills.

In doing so, they became the first franchise in NFL history to earn a playoff berth in 10 consecutive seasons.

Tom Brady completed 13 of 24 passes for 126 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in a modest display.

Still, he improved his record against the Bills to 30-3, which is the most victories by a quarterback against a single opponent.

The Patriots also turned the ball over three times but were quick on their feet, as the team rushed collectively for 273 yards and two scores on the ground.

Despite back-to-back losses at the Miami Dolphins and the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England entered Week 16 on track to be the number three seeds in the AFC behind the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans.

The Patriots (10-5) will close out the regular season at home against the New York Jets (4-10) next Sunday.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: