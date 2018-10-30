This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: -3 °C Tuesday 30 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Patriots warm up for Packers clash by kicking past Bills

The Patriots comfortably lead the AFC East after five straight wins.

By AFP Tuesday 30 Oct 2018, 7:55 AM
1 hour ago 1,372 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4312382
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski kicks at goal.
Image: Adrian Kraus
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski kicks at goal.
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski kicks at goal.
Image: Adrian Kraus

TOM BRADY STRETCHED his dominant run over the Buffalo Bills last night as the New England Patriots scored two late touchdowns to clinch a 25-6 win over their divisional rivals.

Patriots quarterback Brady improved to 29 wins and three defeats against the Bills in his 19 seasons in the NFL as New England secured a dogged victory in freezing conditions at New Era Field.

“They made it tough on us,” Brady said afterward. “But we’ll take a win however we can get it, and try and learn from it and move on next week.”

A game dominated by defence saw the Patriots leading 12-6 at the end of the third quarter after four field goals from kicker Stephen Gostkowski.

The Bills’ points came from two field goals from Stephen Hauschka in the second and third quarters.

Source: NFL/YouTube

But the Patriots gave themselves some breathing space in the fourth quarter when James White burrowed over from one yard out for a touchdown to put the Patriots 18-6 ahead with just under 10 minutes remaining.

The Bills thought they had scored a touchdown when backup quarterback Derek Anderson found Jason Croom in the endzone with six minutes left, with Croom making a spectacular one-handed catch.

Replays showed Croom failed to secure the ball as he hit the turf, however, and the touchdown award was reversed to leave the Patriots 12 points ahead.

Victory was assured for the Patriots soon afterward when Anderson attempted to find Bills receiver Kaelin Clay on a third and long, only to be picked off by Patriots safety Devin McCourty.

Patriots Bills Football Jason Croom attempts to catch under pressure from Patrick Chung. Source: Adrian Kraus

McCourty galloped 84 yards down the sideline to score a touchdown and make the game safe for the Patriots, whose fifth straight win takes them to 6-2 at the top of the AFC East.

Brady, 41, finished with 29 completions from 45 attempts for 324 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Next up, Brady will go head to head with Aaron Rodgers for just the second time when the Green Bay Packers go to Foxborough.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'It's worst for my mother and my sisters. They are stunned' - Ronaldo's family 'very angry' over rape allegation
    'It's worst for my mother and my sisters. They are stunned' - Ronaldo's family 'very angry' over rape allegation
    'Thank you for all you did for our football club' - Gary Lineker pays tribute to 'quiet, unassuming' Srivaddhanaprabha
    Ramos: Real Madrid players are with Lopetegui 'to the death'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    As it happened: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Premier League
    As it happened: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Premier League
    'Tottenham have got to be careful because they are so lucky to have Pochettino,' says Redknapp
    'I have never known an owner so popular' - Former Leicester City manager Martin O'Neill pays tribute
    REAL MADRID
    Julen Lopetegui sacked as Real Madrid manager after disastrous four months in charge
    Julen Lopetegui sacked as Real Madrid manager after disastrous four months in charge
    'I was no longer indispensable': Ronaldo explains his decision to leave Real Madrid
    Luis Suarez scores hat-trick as Barcelona humiliate Real Madrid in electric El Clasico
    NFL
    Patriots warm up for Packers clash by kicking past Bills
    Patriots warm up for Packers clash by kicking past Bills
    Cleveland Browns fire head coach Hue Jackson after three wins in 40 games
    Josh Freeman, Jameis Winston and the ghosts of An Modh Coinníollach

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie