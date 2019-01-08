Leeds defender Paudie O'Connor agrees loan deal with Bradford until the end of the season

O'Connor spent the first half of this season on loan with Blackpool.

O'Connor spent the first half of this season on loan with Blackpool.

BRADFORD CITY HAVE secured the services of Limerick-born defender Paudie O’Connor on loan until the end of this season.

The 21-year-old joined Leeds United from SSE Airtricity League club Limerick in 2017, having spent three years at the Markets Field before moving to Elland Road.

He spent the first half of this season on loan with Blackpool in League One, where he made 17 appearances and scored against Arsenal in the third round of the EFL Cup at the Emirates.

“I am really happy to get the deal over the line and, after speaking to the manager, I can’t wait to get going,” he said on Tuesday.

O'Connor spent three years with Limerick before being snapped up by Leeds in March 2017. Source: Tom Beary/INPHO

“I enjoyed my time at Blackpool and played plenty of games, so I have picked up some great experience of League One.”

O’Connor joins Bradford with the side currently battling amidst the League One relegation zone in 21st place.

“I am aware of where we are in the league table but I am up for the fight and am confident the club will rise up the table,” he explained.

“It is all about working my way into the team now. It will be a case of showing my worth in training and getting a chance.

O'Connor scored against Arsenal and was later sent off during an EFL game at the end of October. Source: Tim Goode

“Since the new manager has come in, the results have really picked up and the boys are playing some good football.”

O’Connor impressed during three years with Limerick in the Premier Division, before taking in trials with Leicester City, Crystal Palace and Leeds in March 2017.

His performances on trial earned him a two-and-a-half year contract with Leeds, with then-manager Garry Monk quick to make a move for the defender.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: