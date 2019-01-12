Limerick appoint club senior winning boss as county's new U20 hurling manager

Paul Beary was in charge when Na Piarsaigh reached last year's Munster club final.

LIMERICK HAVE APPOINTED last year’s club senior hurling winning manager to take charge of the county’s U20 side.

Paul Beary guided Na Piarsaigh to county honours in Limerick last year as they retained their club senior crown.

They went on to contest the Munster decider in November but the 2016 All-Ireland champions lost out to Waterford’s Ballygunner.

Beary, who has previous inter-county experience in serving as a Limerick senior selector during TJ Ryan’s time in charge, will now be at the helm of a county team for 2019.

The county board released a statement last night outlining the appointment.

“Limerick GAA County Board are delighted to confirm the appointment of Paul Beary as the Limerick U20 Hurling manager. Beary has been appointed on a 2-year term.

“The Na Piarsaigh man takes the role with Kilmallock man Mark Lyons to act as strength and conditioning oach. Further appointments of selectors are set to be confirmed in the coming weeks. Joe Hannon of Adare is to act as Liaison Officer.”

Limerick begin their provincial U20 hurling campaign with an away trip against Cork with the fixture details still to be confirmed by the Munster Council.

