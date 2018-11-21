Wexford man Boyle secures first professional contract with Connacht

PAUL BOYLE’S EYE-CATCHING performances for Connacht have earned the young back row a first professional contract with the western province, as he graduates from year two of their academy.

The 21-year-old made his senior debut against Munster at Thomond Park last season, and has impressed in the Connacht back row during seven appearances for Andy Friend’s side this term.

Boyle has impressed for Connacht this season. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Boyle, a former Ireland U20 captain who came up through the Leinster ranks, has signed a deal which will see him under contract at the Sportsground until the end of the 2020/21 season.

The Gorey native — who has featured at blindside and number eight for Connacht — was named man of the match for his superb two-try performance against Zebre at the start of the campaign, and his consistently excellent form has made people sit up and take notice.

“Paul has impressed me hugely this season,” Connacht head coach Friend said.

“He is a big powerful player who shows real maturity both in how he plays the game and how he conducts himself off the field. He will be an important player for us in the coming seasons.”

Boyle added: “I am hugely proud to graduate form the Connacht academy and sign my first professional contract with the province.

“I have enjoyed the season so far and have been privileged to get the opportunity to contribute when called on. It is an exciting time to be part of the Connacht squad and we extremely ambitious about what we can achieve in the seasons ahead.”

Boyle is currently in South Africa with the Connacht squad ahead of their Pro14 clash against the Southern Kings on Sunday [KO 1pm, eir Sport/Premier Sports].

