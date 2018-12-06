This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Reading sack Paul Clement after less than nine months in charge

‘The time is now right to make a change,’ Readings owners say after four wins from 20 league games.

By AFP Thursday 6 Dec 2018, 11:22 AM
Clement: took over from Jaap Stam as Reading boss in March.
Image: Anthony Devlin
Image: Anthony Devlin

PAUL CLEMENT HAS been sacked by Reading after less than nine months in charge.

The Royals are outside the Championship relegation zone on goal difference after winning just four of their 20 league games so far this season.

“Reading Football Club can announce that Paul Clement has left his position as manager of the club with immediate effect,” said a club statement.

“Clement was appointed towards the end of March and earned two victories and a final day draw in Cardiff which proved enough to secure the club its Championship status at the end of a challenging 2017/18 campaign.

“However, following five wins in the first 22 league and cup matches of 2018/19, owners Mr Yongge Dai and Ms Xiu Li Dai have made the difficult decision that the time is now right to make a change.”

Former Derby and Swansea manager Clement, 46, signed a three-year deal when he replaced Jaap Stam in March.

AFP

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
