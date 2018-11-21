Kildare next up in club manager role for Dublin and Roscommon county winning boss

PAUL CURRAN WILL take charge of Kildare side Celbridge in his next club management position after winning county titles in two different counties over the last seven seasons.

Paul Curran took Ballymun Kickhams to the 2013 All-Ireland club final. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

The former Dublin footballer has been confirmed as manager of the Kildare club for the 2019 season.

★Celbridge GAA Senior Football Manager ★



Celbridge GAA are delighted to announce Paul Curran as our new Senior Football Manager for 2019.



Paul will be a wonderful addition to our club and we wish both him & our Senior Football panel every success for the season ahead.



- PRO — OfficialCelbridgeGAA (@CelbridgeGAA) November 20, 2018 Source: OfficialCelbridgeGAA /Twitter

As a player Curran was a star when Dublin won the All-Ireland senior title in 1995, winning the Footballer of the Year accolade. He picked up three All-Star awards (1992, 1995 and 1996) during this playing career and was part of six Leinster senior title wins.

At club management level, Curran has enjoyed success in Dublin and Roscommon. He steered Ballymun Kickhams to a first senior football title in Dublin in 27 years when they triumphed in 2012. They went to lift the Leinster crown with a final success over Portlaoise and lost out narrowly on St Patrick’s Day in 2013 in the All-Ireland final against St Brigid’s.

Paul Curran celebrating with Ballymun players after the 2012 Leinster final. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Then in 2015 he helped Clann na nGael end their 19-year wait for Roscommon senior football honours with a win in the decider against Padraig Pearses.

This season he was at the helm of St Oliver Plunkett’s-Eoghan Ruadh in the Dublin senior football championship but they didn’t manage to reach the knockout stages from a group which contained eventual champions Kilmacud Crokes.

Celbridge last lifted the Kildare senior football trophy in 2008. They lost out by a point to Athy at the semi-final stage this year and contested the county decider in Kildare last season.

Curran will have a bunch of current Kildare senior players to work with at club level as Celbridge quartet Mick O’Grady, Kevin Flynn, Fergal Conway and Paddy Brophy were all regular starters for the Lilywhites this year.

Paddy Brophy in action for Kildare against Mayo in the qualifiers last summer. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: