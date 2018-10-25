This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ipswich sack Mick McCarthy's replacement after just five months

Paul Hurst has been dismissed with the club sitting bottom of the Championship.

By The42 Team Thursday 25 Oct 2018, 6:53 PM
6 hours ago 7,129 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4306160
Hurst won just one of his 14 league games in charge.
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images

IPSWICH TOWN HAVE announced the sacking of Paul Hurst, with the club bottom of the Championship.

Former Shrewsbury Town boss Hurst — who replaced Mick McCarthy during the summer — was dismissed on Thursday after Ipswich lost 2-0 at leaders Leeds United a day earlier.

Ipswich are four points adrift of safety having won only one league match during Hurst’s five-month reign, with assistant Chris Doig also departing.

“I have decided that it is in the best interests of the football club that we appoint a new manager to take us forward,” owner Marcus Evans told Ipswich’s official website. 

“I would like to thank Paul and Chris for their efforts and we wish them well for the future but after 14 matches we find ourselves bottom of the Championship and with only one win this season.

“Paul’s arrival here in the summer was welcomed by us all and we worked tirelessly to support him fully with his plans for player recruitment, training methodology and backroom staff.

“But unfortunately those plans haven’t turned into positive results, which is why I have had to take this decision.”

Bryan Klug has been placed in temporary charge of the Tractor Boys and will lead them for Saturday’s visit to Millwall.

Former Norwich City boss Paul Lambert is reportedly among the contenders to replace Hurst at Portman Road.

