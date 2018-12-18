This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 18 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He's a prime example of everything that’s wrong at Manchester United' - Ince blasts Lingard

The former Manchester United midfielder has also criticised the England international’s decision to start a new clothing line.

By The42 Team Tuesday 18 Dec 2018, 9:13 AM
42 minutes ago 2,943 Views 13 Comments
https://the42.ie/4401476

PAUL INCE HAS hit out at Jesse Lingard’s decision to start his own clothing line, suggesting that the player is “everything that’s wrong at Manchester United”.

The England international drew United level during Sunday’s 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield, but has come in for widespread criticism after choosing to launch his own fashion brand, ‘JLingz’, in the run-up to the match.

Writing in a column for Paddy Power, Ince lambasted the 26-year-old for his attitude, and suggested that, given United’s current plight, the midfielder should prioritise his football more.

He said: “All we see on social media is his new clothing line, his dancing, trips to Las Vegas and Miami. In reality, he’s scored two goals all season.

“A player in his position has only managed two goals – but still has his own goal celebration?

“There are plenty of things you can do outside of football, like taking coaching badges, doing a degree, learning a language.

You don’t need to make your own clothing brand as though you are one of the best stars in the world.

“He needs to remember who he is.

Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League - Old Trafford Jesse Lingard (file pic). Source: PA Archive/PA Images

“He’s come a long way since he couldn’t get in the Derby side (where he was on loan in the 2014-15 season). Besides, the way he plays, who would want to wear his clothing range anyway?

“I hate saying it – but he wouldn’t have got away with it in my time. These players, when they come to United and want to be successful, should take a look at how the proper players conducted themselves.

“If you’re top of the table and you’ve got three Premier League title winner’s medals, a Champions League winner’s medal et cetera, then you can go and create your clothing brand. But he’s not.

He’s a prime example of everything that’s wrong at Manchester United.”

The Red Devils now lie sixth in the Premier League table, 11 points off fourth-placed Chelsea. 

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Eddie O’Sullivan preview another big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    FOOTBALL
    Robertson: 'Unbelievable' Alisson will bounce back from mistake against United
    Robertson: 'Unbelievable' Alisson will bounce back from mistake against United
    Lampard's Derby retain Brian Clough Trophy after tense stalemate in East Midlands derby
    Martial's agent clouds long-term future after United trigger extension
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'He's a prime example of everything thatâs wrong at Manchester United' - Ince blasts Lingard
    'He's a prime example of everything that’s wrong at Manchester United' - Ince blasts Lingard
    Paul Pogba left on bench for Liverpool-Man United clash
    As it happened: Liverpool v Manchester United, Premier League
    LIVERPOOL
    Ex-Ireland, Liverpool and Man City striker Robinson suffering from cancer
    Ex-Ireland, Liverpool and Man City striker Robinson suffering from cancer
    Shaqiri revels in 'beautiful feeling' in putting United to the sword
    Who can Liverpool, Spurs, City and United face in the Champions League round of 16?
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'Liverpool should be too good for Bayern' - McManaman and Garcia confident of progress
    'Liverpool should be too good for Bayern' - McManaman and Garcia confident of progress
    Is Roy Keane a good pundit?
    'Liverpool are streets ahead': Man United legends turn on Mourinho

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie