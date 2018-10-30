'This was Mannion's moment to deliver and by God did he deliver, it was incredible' - the Dub star

HE KICKED OVER the first point of the 2018 Dublin county final and added the second soon after in a similar effortless fashion.

By the break he had chalked up 0-4, two more white flags were raised in the second half and concluded with a calm finish to net for a late goal that confirmed his side’s victory.

1-6, all from play, for Paul Mannion after his night’s work in Parnell Park, supplying half of the total that Kilmacud Crokes posted.

Veteran attacker Pat Burke needed no invitation to shower the Dublin attacker with praise after he spearheaded the display that delivered the title last night in Parnell Park for their club.

“He’s phenomenal. It just shows, himself and Cian O’Sullivan, the difference the county lads make is just incredible. They’re on a different level.

“We’re good club footballers I think but the difference between us and lads that are playing for Dublin, it’s just another step up. They really showed their class tonight, we’re just so grateful for the boys doing their stuff.

“To score 1-6 in a county final, I think that leaves a legacy behind. This was Mannion’s moment to deliver and by God did he deliver, it was incredible.”

It's half-time in Parnell Park in the Dublin SFC final!

Kilmacud Crokes 0-7 St. Jude's 0-3#GAANOW pic.twitter.com/4GkKkMIRfS — The GAA (@officialgaa) October 29, 2018

Burke pitched in as well, the only other player to raise a green flag in the decider. His second-half effort came at a crucial stage in pushing Kilmacud clear at a juncture when St Jude’s were starting to rally.

“I felt we were under pressure and you don’t get many one on one opportunities against Jude’s. I was like if I get one, I’m going to go for it. It probably wasn’t the most sensible decision, I would have been caned if I’d missed.

“Shane Smith our coach is always telling me to hit it low and hard and it was the opposite. But thank God it went in, just delighted and glad it went in.”

Pat Burke finds the back of the net for Kilmacud Crokes! pic.twitter.com/mk58GXBqP6 — The GAA (@officialgaa) October 29, 2018

For Burke this was a triumph to savour. He has already collected county senior medals and was to the fore in their 2009 All-Ireland club success in Croke Park.

But the eight-year wait since they last reigning in Dublin has dragged on, generating plenty disappointment and frustration.

“I think I won my first championship after about three months playing with the Crokes senior team. I’ve waited a long time, thought there was days we wouldn’t get this again, so yeah this is really, really special.

“Then from a club point of view, we haven’t done ourselves justice and when you feel years gone by, when you have talent and you’re not delivering, it’s a very frustrating feeling.

“On a personal level I’m 35, not going to get many more chances at this and I’m acutely aware of that.

Pat Burke in action against Cillian O'Reilly of St Jude's. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“The first round of championship (this year), I think I was eight years older than the next oldest outfielder. It was just crazy stuff, the team is completely changed but we’ve a group of young lads that have really bought into what the club’s about.

“We have certain values, we play football a certain way, we want to play football a certain way and I think the young lads have really bought into that and the management team we have in place here this year are just top class. I just couldn’t give them enough credit.

“It’s a different sort of team but it’s just been really enjoyable. Just so relieved, it’s been a long time. I’m going to savour this.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: