2-6 for Mannion as Kilmacud breeze past Dunboyne to book Leinster semi-final place

Kilmacud Crokes 2-17

St Peter’s Dunboyne 0-7

Fintan O’Toole reports from Páirc Tailteann

THE LEINSTER CLUB title race was blown wide open at this juncture last year but Kilmacud Crokes did not look any mood to see a capital force fall at the same hurdle in Navan this afternoon.

Paul Mannion in action for Kilmacud against Dunboyne's Gavin McCoy. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

St Vincent’s were stunned by Rathnew in a Leinster quarter-final tie in 2017 after Dublin clubs had strung together the previous five titles. Kilmacud ventured into the provincial arena today and stamped their authority to sweep past Meath champions St Peter’s Dunboyne to book a semi-final against Portlaoise.

The historical patterns of these games pointed to Kilmacud Crokes victories after they completed quarter-final assignments when the clubs met in 1998 and 2005 at the Navan venue. The presence of Paul Mannion in their ranks went a long way towards ensuring that Kilmacud would maintain that winning run as he amassed 2-6 before being withdrawn in the 53rd minute, his afternoon’s work completed.

Both sides had to field without notable figures, St Peter’s important forward Donal Lenihan absent as he has gone travelling while Kilmacud’s defensive anchor Cian O’Sullivan began on the bench with Aidan Jones deputising.

The loss of the multiple All-Ireland winner did not perturb Kilmacud. They conceded the first point of the game in the opening minute, a stylish effort by Stuart Lowndes, but then shut up shop and rattled over seven without reply over the course of the next 20 minutes. The return could have been greater only for the lively Dara Mullin to see his goalbound shot diverted over the bar by brilliant covering from Cian O’Dwyer.

0-7 to 0-1 in arrears, Dunboyne made some inroads as they managed to raise four white flags before the break to trail 0-10 to 0-5 at that midway mark.

Kilmacud’s Dublin final triumph had been founded on sparkling attacking play, chalking up 2-11 of their ultimate 2-12 tally from play. The source of their scores in this encounter was different, they converted seven pointed frees in the first half with Pat Burke and Mannion combining to punish Dunboyne fouls.

Then Mannion put the game to bed with the first two scores of the second-half. He despatched a penalty to the net in clinical fashion in the 40th minute after being fouled himself before finishing with aplomb from play three minutes later after a Dunboyne passing move broke down in defence.

In front 2-10 to 0-6 by the three-quarter mark, Kilmacud could afford to wheel players off the bench and withdraw their attacking star Mannion. They still outscored their opponents 0-7 to 0-2 in the final quarter with impressive defenders Cian O’Connor and Cillian O’Shea galloping forward for points.

Dunboyne brought on their veteran campaigner David Gallagher and tried to muster a response but Kilmacud’s defence held firm and their focus had switched to the semi-final before the close.

Scorers for Kilmacud Crokes: Paul Mannion 2-6 (0-5f, 1-0 pen), Pat Burke 0-4 (0-4f), Andrew McGowan, Cian O’Connor, Cillian O’Shea, Dara Mullin, Callum Pearson, Stephen Williams, Cian O’Dwyer (own point) 0-1 each.

Scorers for St Peter’s Dunboyne: Stuart Lowndes 0-2, Seamus Lavin, David McEntee (0-1f), Robert McCarthy, Craig Lowndes, Cathal Finn 0-1 each.

Kilmacud Crokes

1. David Nestor

2. Liam Flatman

3. Andrew McGowan

17. Aidan Jones

5. Cian O’Connor

6. Ross McGowan

7. Cillian O’Shea

8. Craig Dias

9. Conor Casey

12. Shane Horan

11. Paul Mannion

10. Shane Cunningham

13. Pat Burke

14. Dara Mullin

15. Callum Pearson

Subs

20. Ronan Ryan for Jones (40)

27. Kevin Dyas for Horan (44)

24. Tom Fox for Cunningham (53)

25. Stephen Williams for Mannion (53)

26. Mark Vaughan for Burke (53)

22. Nathan Nolan for Dias (57)

St Peter’s (Dunboyne)

1. Cian Flynn

3. Shane McEntee

12. Liam Byrne

29. Cian O’Dwyer

5. Cathal Finn (captain)

7. Seamus Lavin

19. Craig Lowndes

18. Jack Donnelly

9. Niall Jones

6. Gavin McCoy

10. Stuart Lowndes

2. Seán Ryan

11. David McEntee

30. Ronan Jones

13. Robert McCarthy

Subs

17. Conor Doran for Ryan (black card) (24)

4. Jack Scannell for Donnelly (42)

8. David Gallagher for Niall Jones (46)

23. Shane Comiskey for McCarthy (54)

14. Michael Dunne for David McEntee (54)

27. Steven Moran for O’Dwyer (57)

Referee: Maurice Deegan (Laois)

