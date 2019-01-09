Ireland international Paul McShane denies reports he has been transfer listed

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL PAUL McShane has dismissed reports he has been transfer listed by Reading.

The 33-year-old was originally thought to be one of a number of players told that they could leave the club by manager Jose Gomes.

However, the Wicklow native, who has made just four appearances this season due to a knee injury and whose contract expires in the summer, denied claims he had no future at Reading.

“In response to a recent false report that I’ve been transfer listed by Reading FC, I would just like to add on record that this is not the case,” he tweeted.

“I continue to focus on my commitment to Reading FC as a player and captain and to get back fit as soon as possible.

“Since signing, my aim has always been to help Reading FC to success and having come close in 2017, it continues to be my aim.

“It has been very frustrating to have only played four games since January 2018 due to injury, but I will be back to help the team in every way I can. Keep the faith.”

McShane remains sidelined with injury, and it is unclear when he will be available again.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: