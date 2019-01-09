This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland international Paul McShane denies reports he has been transfer listed

Injury problems have meant the Reading defender has played just four times this season.

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 9 Jan 2019, 9:20 PM
25 minutes ago 1,588 Views 1 Comment
IRELAND INTERNATIONAL PAUL McShane has dismissed reports he has been transfer listed by Reading.

The 33-year-old was originally thought to be one of a number of players told that they could leave the club by manager Jose Gomes.

However, the Wicklow native, who has made just four appearances this season due to a knee injury and whose contract expires in the summer, denied claims he had no future at Reading.

“In response to a recent false report that I’ve been transfer listed by Reading FC, I would just like to add on record that this is not the case,” he tweeted.

“I continue to focus on my commitment to Reading FC as a player and captain and to get back fit as soon as possible.

“Since signing, my aim has always been to help Reading FC to success and having come close in 2017, it continues to be my aim.

“It has been very frustrating to have only played four games since January 2018 due to injury, but I will be back to help the team in every way I can. Keep the faith.”

McShane remains sidelined with injury, and it is unclear when he will be available again.

COMMENTS (1)

