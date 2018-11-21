This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 21 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Attention seeker' Pogba should leave Man Utd - Ince

The France international has struggled for consistency since his return to Old Trafford.

By The42 Team Wednesday 21 Nov 2018, 10:45 PM
4 minutes ago 36 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4353565
Man Utd midfielder Paul Pogba.
Man Utd midfielder Paul Pogba.
Man Utd midfielder Paul Pogba.

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED star Paul Ince believes Paul Pogba may need to be sold by the Old Trafford outfit, calling on the player to curb his “attention seeking”. 

Pogba moved back from Juventus to United in 2016 in a world-record £89 million deal, having previously left the Red Devils on a free transfer as a youngster. 

But despite his talent, the last two and a half seasons have not exactly been plain sailing for the France international, who has often found himself the focus of critics when United’s form takes a dip. 

A reported rift with manager Jose Mourinho has only complicated matters, as have claims that Pogba is hoping to get out of Old Trafford. 

And Ince cannot hide his frustration at how one of the world’s finest midfielders is still struggling to make his mark. 

“I can’t say I’m surprised to hear about the Paul Pogba rumours, suggesting he’s interested in leaving Old Trafford in January. He said recently that he was happy at Man United, but I didn’t believe any of that,” Ince wrote for Paddy Power.

“What worries me though is that we saw in the Manchester derby how much United miss Pogba when he isn’t available.

“So, yes, the club will have to think carefully about whether they’re happy to let him go, though I’d say his behaviour over the last year or so would make that decision easier.

“I believe a Pogba move away from United would suit both parties. If we’re being honest, he’s never settled on his return to the club.”

Ince continued to bemoan Pogba’s inconsistency, while suggesting he would be better served focusing on his game instead of off-field matters such as his recent meeting with Lionel Messi in Dubai.

“He’s been inconsistent in his performances, going from world class to looking bang average, and there’s always been whispers and transfer talk surrounding him in that time,” he added.

“Some of those rumours have come from his camp, too. As long as he’s at United, there will be trouble and talk about him wanting to leave.

“His personality is to stir up rumours – like getting in a picture with Messi recently.

“He’s an attention seeker, he wants people to talk about him.”

Pogba and United will be back in action on Saturday, when they take on Crystal Palace in the first Premier League match following the international break.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Griggs makes six changes for Ireland's trip to face England at Twickenham
    Griggs makes six changes for Ireland's trip to face England at Twickenham
    Bundee Aki will go to New Zealand to get married after beating All Blacks
    Older, wiser McCloskey ready to slot back into Ireland's midfield
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Kerr calls for spotlight to be shone on FAI and Delaney after 'disaster' two years
    Kerr calls for spotlight to be shone on FAI and Delaney after 'disaster' two years
    Proud Obafemi 'never had any doubts' about representing Ireland
    Ireland's devoted followers deserve more than propaganda about phoney progress
    IRELAND
    'McCarthy represents an experienced pair of hands, with Kenny someone who believes Irish football can do better'
    'McCarthy represents an experienced pair of hands, with Kenny someone who believes Irish football can do better'
    'It is with a heavy heart that I leave': O'Neill bids farewell to Ireland job recalling happy nights
    The key stats and numbers through Martin O'Neill's reign as Ireland boss
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    'Compared to the set-up I have at Wolves, you could class it as old school'
    'Compared to the set-up I have at Wolves, you could class it as old school'
    Spats with reporters, historic victories and Roy Keane controversy – the good and bad of the O’Neill era
    Tbilisi to Cardiff - the memorable wins and golden goals from Martin O'Neill's Ireland tenure
    DENMARK
    Bendtner to serve 50-day prison sentence for assaulting taxi driver after dropping appeal
    Bendtner to serve 50-day prison sentence for assaulting taxi driver after dropping appeal
    Obafemi has 'plenty to do' as O'Neill sounds note of caution over teenage striker
    'It was devastating': Republic of Ireland players lead tributes to 30 year-old fan who died in Denmark

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie