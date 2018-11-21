'Attention seeker' Pogba should leave Man Utd - Ince

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED star Paul Ince believes Paul Pogba may need to be sold by the Old Trafford outfit, calling on the player to curb his “attention seeking”.

Pogba moved back from Juventus to United in 2016 in a world-record £89 million deal, having previously left the Red Devils on a free transfer as a youngster.

But despite his talent, the last two and a half seasons have not exactly been plain sailing for the France international, who has often found himself the focus of critics when United’s form takes a dip.

A reported rift with manager Jose Mourinho has only complicated matters, as have claims that Pogba is hoping to get out of Old Trafford.

And Ince cannot hide his frustration at how one of the world’s finest midfielders is still struggling to make his mark.

“I can’t say I’m surprised to hear about the Paul Pogba rumours, suggesting he’s interested in leaving Old Trafford in January. He said recently that he was happy at Man United, but I didn’t believe any of that,” Ince wrote for Paddy Power.

“What worries me though is that we saw in the Manchester derby how much United miss Pogba when he isn’t available.

“So, yes, the club will have to think carefully about whether they’re happy to let him go, though I’d say his behaviour over the last year or so would make that decision easier.

“I believe a Pogba move away from United would suit both parties. If we’re being honest, he’s never settled on his return to the club.”

Ince continued to bemoan Pogba’s inconsistency, while suggesting he would be better served focusing on his game instead of off-field matters such as his recent meeting with Lionel Messi in Dubai.

“He’s been inconsistent in his performances, going from world class to looking bang average, and there’s always been whispers and transfer talk surrounding him in that time,” he added.

“Some of those rumours have come from his camp, too. As long as he’s at United, there will be trouble and talk about him wanting to leave.

“His personality is to stir up rumours – like getting in a picture with Messi recently.

“He’s an attention seeker, he wants people to talk about him.”

Pogba and United will be back in action on Saturday, when they take on Crystal Palace in the first Premier League match following the international break.

