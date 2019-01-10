Pogba back from injury for Man United's trip to Wembley

PAUL POGBA IS set to return from injury for Manchester United’s crunch Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend, interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.

The World Cup winner missed the FA Cup fourth round win over Reading on Saturday after suffering a blow to the back of his leg in the victory over Newcastle United on New Year’s Day.

Pogba, 25, has scored four goals in as many matches since Solskjaer took over the temporary reins as United boss after Jose Mourinho’s sacking.

The midfielder was late to join up with his team-mates at a training camp in Dubai this week after staying in Manchester for further assessment on the issue.

“He looked OK towards the end there, so he’ll be fit,” Solskjaer said.

“He did have some problems but he came through the last couple of sessions well, so he should be OK.”

United travel to Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs on Sunday looking to close the gap to seven points with the club sitting in third place in the table.

Argentinian Pochettino has been linked with being appointed as Mourinho’s permanent replacement at Old Trafford.

