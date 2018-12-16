This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Paul Pogba left on bench for Liverpool-Man United clash

The World Cup winner has been criticised for some of his performances this season.

By The42 Team Sunday 16 Dec 2018, 3:45 PM
56 minutes ago 2,456 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4398751
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Updated at 15.59

PAUL POGBA HAS been left out of Manchester United’s starting line-up for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield.

The France international is on the bench for the third league game running, having also been among the substitutes for the matches against Fulham and Arsenal.

Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof and Matteo Darmian have all been passed fit to return in defence, while Romelu Lukaku leads the attack.

Anthony Martial is back in the squad but not in the first XI, while Fred is not involved.

Chris Smalling was originally included in the starting XI, but suffered an injury in the warm-up, with Eric Bailly coming in in his place, and Phil Jones moving onto the bench, having initially been excluded from the matchday squad.

Liverpool are without James Milner, who Jurgen Klopp confirmed has picked up a minor muscle injury, but Nathaniel Clyne starts in the Premier League for the first time this season at right-back.

Fabinho and Naby Keita are named in midfield, with Dejan Lovren partnering Virgil van Dijk at centre-back.

Liverpool team: Alisson; Clyne, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Keita; Mane, Salah, Firmino.

Subs: Mignolet, Moreno, Camacho, Henderson, Lallana, Shaqiri, Sturridge.

Manchester United team: De Gea; Darmian, Bailly, Lindelof; Dalot, Herrera, Matic, Young; Lingard; Rashford, Lukaku.

Subs: Romero, Valencia, Jones, Pogba, Fellaini, Mata, Martial.

