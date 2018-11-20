This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Paul Pogba's struggles explained by fellow World Cup winner

Frank Leboeuf says the Man United star is yet to rediscover his “big appetite” for success at club level.

By The42 Team Tuesday 20 Nov 2018, 9:41 PM
1 hour ago 2,942 Views
https://the42.ie/4351012
Paul Pogba (file pic).
Paul Pogba (file pic0.
Paul Pogba (file pic0.

MANCHESTER UNITED MIDFIELDER Paul Pogba is yet to rediscover his “big appetite” for success at club level after expiring a summer of international glory, says fellow World Cup winner Frank Leboeuf.

The 25-year-old helped France to land football’s biggest prize on Russian soil, with Les Bleus claiming a second global crown 20 years on from their first.

Pogba played a leading role for Didier Deschamps’s side, with questions of his domestic form replaced by plaudits of his displays in the colours of his country.

A key man for United was charged with the task of replicating those heroics after returning to Old Trafford, but he has struggled to do so and sparked talk of rifts with Jose Mourinho and potential big-money moves elsewhere.

Leboeuf, who lifted the World Cup in 1998, understands Pogba’s struggles, with patience required as he seeks to realign his focus.

The former Chelsea defender told ESPN FC: “It was very hard to come back to Chelsea, to the training ground, to start running, to think we had to play the first game away to Coventry.

As Paul said, you touch the stars. For thousands of people it wasn’t a dream, it was a fantasy.

“Suddenly you win it and you have to find the goals to make sure you still have a big appetite in football.

“You go through a kind of a depression where you have to find what you’re fighting for.

“Maybe that’s what Paul is living right now with all the players.

You have to find back the pleasure of being back with your friends and liking sweating and suffering for the sake of it.

“It comes little by little. You have to work hard to try and win trophies, it’s the only way to make sure you’re still concerned about your sport.”

Pogba has taken in 15 appearances for United this season, netting five goals and providing four assists across Premier League and Champions League competition.

