MAN UNITED LEGEND Paul Scholes slated his former team for their “awful” performance in a 1-0 win over Young Boys on Tuesday.

Marouane Fellaini rescued his team in the 91st minute at Old Trafford, as his low drive found the bottom corner to give United all three points against the Swiss minnows.

The victory sees United through to the last 16 of the Champions League along with Juventus, who defeated Valencia in Group H’s other match on Tuesday.

But Scholes was hardly impressed with the manner of United’s win, which came against a side that now has one draw and four losses in their five group stage matches.

“I thought they were awful tonight,” Scholes said of the Red Devils on BT Sport . “I thought they were terrible, the second half especially.

“I think if they play against a half-decent team there they get beat tonight.”

Scholes then drew a contrast with another recent lacklustre European performance for United.

It reminded me very much of the Seville game last year. The huffed and puffed and quality was really lacking in every area of the pitch really.”

United fell 2-1 to Sevilla in last year’s Champions League last-16 second leg at Old Trafford, a result that knocked Jose Mourinho’s side out of the competition.

Though United did emerge victorious on Tuesday, they could have easily gone a goal down in the second half.

David de Gea made a miraculous save to swipe a deflected ball off the line, preventing a potentially disastrous opener for the visitors.

I feel really sorry for Young Boys,” Scholes continued. “I thought they were excellent in the second half and if they had a little bit of quality about them they win that game.”

Following a 0-0 home draw against Crystal Palace at the weekend, United will hope they can turn in a better display on the road when they travel to face Southampton on Saturday in Premier League play.

