Big-time boxing to air regularly on ITV from 2019

Manny Pacquiao's clash with Adrien Broner on 19 January could wind up on ITV as the latter is signed to Al Haymon and Premier Boxing champions.

ITV AND AMERICAN boxing promoter Al Haymon have signed a deal which grants the British broadcaster exclusive rights to show Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) fight cards beginning in 2019.

The three-year deal will also see Haymon stage major boxing events in the UK, with two of his PBC fighters, James DeGale and Chris Eubank Jr, long believed to be on course for a high-profile showdown in England early next year.

The deal guarantees 15 televised boxing events to be shown across ITV, ITV4, ITV Hub and ITV Box Office every year for the next three.

Premier Boxing Champions currently boasts among its ranks 160 professional fighters, many of them among the world’s best. Haymon’s cards are broadcast on Showtime and Fox in the United States.

“This unprecedented deal between PBC and ITV is great news for boxing fans in the UK,” said Niall Sloane, ITV’s director of sport. “We look forward to bringing viewers big events and superb action from some of the world’s best fighters in the coming years.”

Further announcements on the first PBC shows that will be available to viewers on the ITV platforms will follow in the days to come. One of them may yet be Manny Pacquiao’s clash with Adrien Broner, a fight yet to find a home on TV on this side of the pond.

Brash American Broner is signed to Haymon Boxing and PBC.

