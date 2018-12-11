This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 11 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Big-time boxing to air regularly on ITV from 2019

Al Haymon’s PBC cards will be shown at least 15 times a year on ITV’s various channels, including ITV Box Office on occasion.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 11 Dec 2018, 5:51 PM
1 hour ago 1,698 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4388925
Manny Pacquiao's clash with Adrien Broner on 19 January could wind up on ITV as the latter is signed to Al Haymon and Premier Boxing champions.
Image: Chris Farina
Manny Pacquiao's clash with Adrien Broner on 19 January could wind up on ITV as the latter is signed to Al Haymon and Premier Boxing champions.
Manny Pacquiao's clash with Adrien Broner on 19 January could wind up on ITV as the latter is signed to Al Haymon and Premier Boxing champions.
Image: Chris Farina

ITV AND AMERICAN boxing promoter Al Haymon have signed a deal which grants the British broadcaster exclusive rights to show Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) fight cards beginning in 2019.

The three-year deal will also see Haymon stage major boxing events in the UK, with two of his PBC fighters, James DeGale and Chris Eubank Jr, long believed to be on course for a high-profile showdown in England early next year.

The deal guarantees 15 televised boxing events to be shown across ITV, ITV4, ITV Hub and ITV Box Office every year for the next three.

Premier Boxing Champions currently boasts among its ranks 160 professional fighters, many of them among the world’s best. Haymon’s cards are broadcast on Showtime and Fox in the United States.

“This unprecedented deal between PBC and ITV is great news for boxing fans in the UK,” said Niall Sloane, ITV’s director of sport. “We look forward to bringing viewers big events and superb action from some of the world’s best fighters in the coming years.”

Further announcements on the first PBC shows that will be available to viewers on the ITV platforms will follow in the days to come. One of them may yet be Manny Pacquiao’s clash with Adrien Broner, a fight yet to find a home on TV on this side of the pond.

Brash American Broner is signed to Haymon Boxing and PBC.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview a big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

He failed a drug test and took two years out: Hearn dismisses Fury’s ‘lineal champion’ claim

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    LIVE: Liverpool vs Napoli, Champions League
    LIVE: Liverpool vs Napoli, Champions League
    'Is this so special?' - Napoli star not impressed by Liverpool's famous 'This is Anfield' sign
    Ferdinand: Man United’s 2008 Champions League winners better than this Man City team
    FOOTBALL
    Yaya Toure leaves Olympiacos after making just five appearances
    Yaya Toure leaves Olympiacos after making just five appearances
    Guardiola says racism 'is everywhere' and rallies behind 'incredible' Sterling
    Van Dijk says Liverpool can handle double challenge ahead of Napoli decider
    LEINSTER
    Lancaster 'very happy' at Leinster but unsigned contract leaves door open for Ireland talks
    Lancaster 'very happy' at Leinster but unsigned contract leaves door open for Ireland talks
    Leinster confident in Byrne if Sexton fails to shake off calf injury for Bath
    Leinster 'confident our supporters and other clubs have nothing to fear' over flags
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Chelsea fan claims he called Sterling 'a Manc c***, not a black c***'
    Chelsea fan claims he called Sterling 'a Manc c***, not a black c***'
    Unfortunate own goal for Coleman but Silva has last laugh after thrilling draw against Watford
    Ronaldo: Juventus don't need Bale or James but Marcelo would be welcome
    UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    'Liverpool must avoid Thursday night football'
    'Liverpool must avoid Thursday night football'
    'Kane is extraordinary' – Barcelona coach hails reported €221 million target
    Champions League permutations: How Inter, PSG and Liverpool can progress

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie