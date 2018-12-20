Carlow's Steve Lennon goes out of World Darts Championship after thrilling affair

IRELAND’S STEVE LENNON is out of this year’s PDC World Darts Championship after losing at Alexandra Palace today.

The 25-year-old, who defeated Australia’s James Bailey 3-0 in the first round, faced Alan Norris of England this afternoon.

In a thrilling encounter, Lennon claimed the opening set before Norris came back to win the second.

The Irishman edged ahead by taking the third, but, again, his opponent levelled things up.

The fifth and final set was locked at 5-5 when Norris prevailed in the final-leg decider with an 81 checkout.

Norris will now face Ryan Joyce, who knocked out Australia’s Simon Whitlock, in the third round.

In the other results this afternoon, Luke Humphries beat Stephen Bunting 3-2, while Chris Dobey overcame Steve Beaton 3-0.

Watch the final leg below:

What a contest!



Agony for Lennon, ecstasy for Norris!



Norris claims a thrilling victory, taking out the D12 at the second attempt for an 81 checkout. in sudden death!



📺 Watch now on Sky Sports Darts and Main Event or follow here: https://t.co/oYT2hPuyIi pic.twitter.com/oEDW1WYtES — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) December 20, 2018

