'Unless my shoulder has moved:' Barrett questions penalty call in Cup final defeat

PEAMOUNT UNITED STRIKER Amber Barrett has questioned some of the refereeing decisions after her side had two penalty calls dismissed in their FAI Cup final defeat to Wexford Youths.

A Katrina Parrock goal proved to be the decisive score as Wexford Youths secured a historic league and cup double at the Aviva Stadium.

But Barrett felt they had strong calls for a penalty in the first half while there was also a second possible penalty incident in the final stages of the second half.

The Republic of Ireland striker was involved in the two incidents, with the first coming just before half-time when she appeared to be nudged in the box, but referee Vicki McEnery waved play on.

“Personally, I thought the first one especially was a penalty and I did ask the referee afterwards and she said it was [a] shoulder to shoulder [challenge],” she told RTÉ Sport after the final whistle.

I don’t know unless my shoulder has moved, I don’t think it was a shoulder to shoulder [challenge].

“Maybe there were a few soft ones as well in there that, in the moment, you will go down for. I think there were definitely one or two shouts for a penalty anyway.”

A "gutted" Amber Barrett believes she should have had at least one penalty against Wexford Youths #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/t1FUePxpYW — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) November 4, 2018

Barrett was taken down again inside the area in the 94th minute, but again, their pleas for a spot-kick were dismissed by the referee.

When asked specifically about that decision, Barrett said:

“At that time of the game you’re just looking for anything and there’s a lot of atmosphere going on. To be honest, it’s difficult to take it all in, I’m not really looking back at it now, just really gutted.”

Drama at the death! Should Peamount have had a penalty?? It wasn't given. Wexford Youths survive and they lift the FAI Cup https://t.co/zcQelHjRJz #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/tsSfEbnRS5 — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) November 4, 2018

Remarking on the overall result, Barrett also said:

“We’re really disappointed. I just don’t think the chances really came for us on the day, there were a couple of half-chances that we could have done better with and we didn’t.

“Wexford had one big chance and they took it, they’re the champions.”

