This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 4 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Unless my shoulder has moved:' Barrett questions penalty call in Cup final defeat

Peamount United had two calls for a penalty turned down in their FAI Cup final defeat to Wexford Youths at the Aviva Stadium.

By Sinead Farrell Sunday 4 Nov 2018, 9:21 PM
1 hour ago 2,919 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4322812
Barrett was left frustrated at full-time.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Barrett was left frustrated at full-time.
Barrett was left frustrated at full-time.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

PEAMOUNT UNITED STRIKER Amber Barrett has questioned some of the refereeing decisions after her side had two penalty calls dismissed in their FAI Cup final defeat to Wexford Youths.

A Katrina Parrock goal proved to be the decisive score as Wexford Youths secured a historic league and cup double at the Aviva Stadium.

But Barrett felt they had strong calls for a penalty in the first half while there was also a second possible penalty incident in the final stages of the second half.

The Republic of Ireland striker was involved in the two incidents, with the first coming just before half-time when she appeared to be nudged in the box, but referee Vicki McEnery waved play on.

“Personally, I thought the first one especially was a penalty and I did ask the referee afterwards and she said it was [a] shoulder to shoulder [challenge],” she told RTÉ Sport after the final whistle.

I don’t know unless my shoulder has moved, I don’t think it was a shoulder to shoulder [challenge]. 

“Maybe there were a few soft ones as well in there that, in the moment, you will go down for. I think there were definitely one or two shouts for a penalty anyway.” 

Barrett was taken down again inside the area in the 94th minute, but again, their pleas for a spot-kick were dismissed by the referee. 

When asked specifically about that decision, Barrett said:

“At that time of the game you’re just looking for anything and there’s a lot of atmosphere going on. To be honest, it’s difficult to take it all in, I’m not really looking back at it now, just really gutted.” 

Remarking on the overall result, Barrett also said:

“We’re really disappointed. I just don’t think the chances really came for us on the day, there were a couple of half-chances that we could have done better with and we didn’t.

“Wexford had one big chance and they took it, they’re the champions.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Farrell free to face All Blacks after escaping ban for 'no-arms' tackle
    Farrell free to face All Blacks after escaping ban for 'no-arms' tackle
    Watch: Jordan Larmour caps first international start with delicious last-minute try
    As it happened: Ireland v Italy, November Tests
    CHICAGO
    Letter from Chicago: Larmour and Beirne big winners from week in the US
    Letter from Chicago: Larmour and Beirne big winners from week in the US
    Ulsterman Addison hungry for more after Ireland debut in Chicago
    'You get a double barrel shotgun, stick it on your foot and blow it off'
    ITALY
    'I was thinking, âAm I ever going to get a cap?â' - Ireland's Ross Byrne
    'I was thinking, ‘Am I ever going to get a cap?’' - Ireland's Ross Byrne
    Flooding kills nine members of same family in Italy, raising storm death toll to over 30
    'He does remind you of a young Christian Cullen in what he can do'
    FOOTBALL
    Morata double ensures Chelsea continue strong form with win over Palace
    Morata double ensures Chelsea continue strong form with win over Palace
    Aguero and Sterling inspire City to crushing win over Southampton
    Barcelona include Messi in squad for Inter trip 'without medical all-clear' following broken arm
    IRELAND
    Superb Larmour hat-trick helps Schmidt's Ireland to big win over Italy
    Superb Larmour hat-trick helps Schmidt's Ireland to big win over Italy
    Book details Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger's relationship with his right-hand man from the Galway Gaeltacht
    'I've exceeded a few of my own expectations over the last few years'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie