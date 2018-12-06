This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 6 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Messi only has one skill' - Pele places himself & Maradona above Barca star

The iconic Brazilian also suggested that he was a far better all-round player than the Argentine sensation.

By The42 Team Thursday 6 Dec 2018, 9:56 AM
33 minutes ago 1,456 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4378892
Barcelona star Lionel Messi.
Image: Alex Caparros
Barcelona star Lionel Messi.
Barcelona star Lionel Messi.
Image: Alex Caparros

LIONEL MESSI “only has one skill”, according to Brazil legend Pele, with fellow Argentine Diego Maradona “much better” than the Barcelona talisman.

Having starred for the La Liga heavyweights for well over a decade now, a mercurial talent of the modern era is considered to have established a standing as an all-time great.

There are many who consider Messi to be the finest player to have ever played the game, with a five-time Ballon d’Or winner boasting countless records and a stunning strike rate.

Pele, though, has suggested that the 31-year-old is one-dimensional and too reliant on his left foot to be compared to other iconic figures at the top of the world game.

A man who netted over 1,000 goals in his career and won the World Cup on three occasions told Folha de Sao Paulo: “How can you make a comparison between a guy who heads the ball well, shoots with the left, shoots with the right and another who only shoots with one leg, only has one skill and doesn’t head the ball well?

“How can you compare? To compare with Pele, it has to be someone who shoots well with the left, shoots well with the right, and scores headers.”

While placing himself above Messi in the all-time pecking order, Pele has also suggested that a number of other players sit above the Blaugrana star. Fellow Argentine Maradona is considered to be one of the best ever, while iconic figures from Germany and the Netherlands are also held in the highest regard.

Pele added: “As far as I’m concerned, Maradona was one of the best players ever. If you ask me, ‘Was he better than Messi?’ — yes, he was. Much better. [Franz] Beckenbauer, [Johan] Cruyff were also excellent players.”

Pele may not be Messi’s biggest fan, but there is no questioning his achievements since bursting onto the scene at Barca. A remarkable tally of 567 club goals have been recorded in 653 appearances, with another 65 netted in 128 outings for his country.

Messi has also won five Golden Balls, nine La Liga titles, four Champions League crowns and three Club World Cups. International honours have proved elusive, though, having suffered final heartache at the World Cup and Copa America.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    FOOTBALL
    'Every great player, at least one day, has to play in the Premier League'
    'Every great player, at least one day, has to play in the Premier League'
    Klopp frustrated by physical Burnley as Liverpool suffer Gomez blow
    Mourinho: There are things I cannot get from United players
    EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
    'Joe is the coach who has picked me over my career. I wouldnât be here without him'
    'Joe is the coach who has picked me over my career. I wouldn’t be here without him'
    Contepomi: 'Leinster are not the Barcelona of rugby - we have a lot to improve'
    'Just being on the safe side': Halfpenny out of Ulster clash due to concussion
    LEINSTER
    England not ruling out approach to re-hire Leinster coach Stuart Lancaster
    England not ruling out approach to re-hire Leinster coach Stuart Lancaster
    Kearney: 'I'm going to play after the World Cup but no further down the road as to where'
    Injuries mount for Leinster but strength in depth softens the blow ahead of Bath
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Sarri slams Chelsea's complacency in defeat at Wolves
    Sarri slams Chelsea's complacency in defeat at Wolves
    Spurs show new Southampton manager size of his task
    Much-changed Man United earn draw with Arsenal in error-ridden clash

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie