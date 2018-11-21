This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Sooner or later it is going to happen': Guardiola eyeing future international job

The Manchester City manager would like to turn his attention to international football at some point in his glittering career.

By The42 Team Wednesday 21 Nov 2018, 10:12 PM
36 minutes ago 1,485 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4353563
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
PEP GUARDIOLA WOULD like to move into international management at some point, believing a football career is too short not to embrace new challenges.

The Manchester City manager has enjoyed incredible success at club level, winning 24 major trophies, 14 of those coming at Barcelona, where he lifted the Champions League twice.

With success in Europe’s top club competition having deserted him at Bayern Munich and so far at City, Guardiola would appear to still have unfinished business at club level.

However, the Spaniard is keen to make the switch to the international scene when he feels a change of pace is necessary.

Speaking at the University of Liverpool: “I would like to be an international manager in a national team. I would like that, yes.

“It will happen because every three days I would like to be involved but a little bit more calm, play more golf, now I don’t have time to play.

“Sooner or later it is going to happen, if I have chance with an international team, if they come knocking at my door.”

Guardiola feels experiencing different cultures in a football career is a must, adding: “You travel. At the ending stages of my football career and after like a manager. It’s incredible. I lived for six months in Mexico and in Qatar as well, an Arabic country.

“As a manager I’ve lived in Germany and now here. I learned German when before it was impossible to understand. My family didn’t speak a word of English and now they speak perfectly.

“It’s incredible to travel. I encourage people to do it. You have to move. I encourage my players to do the same.

“Be curious to do something. The football career is too short not to. You will wake up one morning and say ‘wow, it’s over’. Time moves quickly.”

Guardiola and Manchester City are back in action on Saturday at West Ham for the team’s first match following the conclsuon of the international break.

