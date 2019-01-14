This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 14 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'A month ago, I started reading: "Ruben Neves, £100 million." That is not going to happen'

Pep Guardiola is on the lookout for Fernandinho’s long-term replacement.

By AFP Monday 14 Jan 2019, 7:26 PM
41 minutes ago 1,980 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4439947
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves.
Image: Martin Rickett
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves.
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves.
Image: Martin Rickett

PEP GUARDIOLA HAS acknowledged finding a long-term replacement for Fernandinho is becoming a matter of increasing urgency for Manchester City.

The 33-year-old Brazilian has become one of the most important players in City’s line-up during Guardiola’s three seasons at the club, with his hard work and passing ability as a holding midfielder providing both security in front of the defence and scope for the team to attack.

Reigning champions City have lost just one of the 19 Premier League matches in which Fernandinho has played, whereas they have been defeated in both of the games he has missed.

Guardiola does not appear to have a deputy of the same quality — John Stones, normally a centre-back, struggled in the role when Crystal Palace won at the Etihad Stadium on December 22, while Ilkay Gundogan has not been entirely convincing either.

City have been linked with a move for Frenkie de Jong from Ajax at the end of this season, but the Dutch midfielder is attracting significant interest from other clubs too.

Guardiola acknowledges he cannot expect Fernandinho, signed from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013, to play as much for City as he gets older, adding a solution has to be found for next season.

“It’s not easy to find the specific quality of the players,” said Guardiola.

“Maybe there aren’t many, but there are players who can play in that role.”

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss added: “Specifically with Fernandinho’s role, it’s so difficult to find. He knows the Premier League, after three years together here, he knows everything and that’s so important.

“But, of course, for the next season it’s an important target to find. He’ll be 34 and he cannot play every few days.”

- ‘Excellent’ Neves -

There have been reports in British newspapers suggesting Wolves’ Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves may be a long-term replacement for Fernandinho, although their roles are slightly different.

Neves, whose Wolves side visit the Etihad on Monday, tends to play as one of two holding midfielders, whereas Fernandinho performs that role on his own in the City line-up.

“Ruben Neves is an excellent player,” said Guardiola, whose second-placed side will be looking to cut Liverpool’s seven-point lead at the top of the table.

“The system at Wolves involves playing with two holding midfielders, not just one. But he’s an excellent player.

“There are many clubs in the world, many holding midfielders in the world, and most of them can play here. That’s not the point. The point is that most of them are under contracts.”

But Guardiola insisted, for all City’s wealth, there were limits to even their transfer budget.

“A month ago, I started reading: ‘Ruben Neves, £100 million (€112 million).’ That is not going to happen. We are not going to pay £100 million for a holding midfielder.

“Of course, all departments in the club, we have in every position four or five or six options (potential targets) –- depending on age, what we believe and, of course, the price.”

- ‘Nuts’ with the agents -

Despite the likelihood of losing out on De Jong, Guardiola has no qualms over the work being done by City director of football Txiki Begiristain and his team to bring in top-class players.

“I would say they are incredible, top at what they are doing. It looks simple but it’s not simple. It looks easy but it’s not easy,” said Guardiola. 

“I am in touch quite often with Txiki, especially, because he is close to my door. I know exactly what they do, with the (City) academy, with the first team and they are doing it really well.”

“But sometimes it doesn’t depend on us,” said the Catalan manager.

“You have to pay the club, pay the family and talk with the players, and with the agents, it’s nuts. It’s complicated, so, so complicated.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Cardiff distance themselves from Warnock's Brexit outburst
    Cardiff distance themselves from Warnock's Brexit outburst
    Robertson defends Salah amid diving accusations
    Guardiola: If De Bruyne has a problem, he knows where I am
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'De Gea is the best in the world': Man United goalkeeper lauded by team-mates
    'De Gea is the best in the world': Man United goalkeeper lauded by team-mates
    De Gea: 'Solskjaer has brought happiness, this is the real Manchester United'
    Rashford strike downs Tottenham as Man United secure fifth Premier League win in a row
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'A month ago, I started reading: &quot;Ruben Neves, £100 million.&quot; That is not going to happen'
    'A month ago, I started reading: "Ruben Neves, £100 million." That is not going to happen'
    Mourinho's system was 'really difficult' to play in – Pogba
    Harry Kane blow adds to Tottenham's woes
    TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
    Why Paul Pogba has looked transformed under Ole Gunnar Solskjær
    Why Paul Pogba has looked transformed under Ole Gunnar Solskjær
    As it happened: Tottenham v Man United, Premier League
    'Spurs believe they are good enough to win the league'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie