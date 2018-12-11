This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Guardiola says racism 'is everywhere' and rallies behind 'incredible' Sterling

Chelsea fan Colin Wing denies racially abusing the Man City star at Stamford Bridge.

By The42 Team Tuesday 11 Dec 2018, 2:39 PM
Pep Guardiola and Raheem Sterling (file pic).
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Pep Guardiola and Raheem Sterling (file pic).
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

PEP GUARDIOLA SAYS racism “is everywhere” and has hailed Raheem Sterling as an “incredible person” after the Manchester City star spoke out out amid allegations he was subjected to racial abuse.

Sterling issued a statement via his Instagram account on Sunday, in which he drew contrasts between media coverage of black and white footballers in the UK – a disparity he believes “helps fuel racism and aggressive behaviour”.

The post came a day after Sterling was apparently targeted by Chelsea fans during City’s 2-0 Premier League defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea has suspended four people from attending their matches pending an investigation, with the club and the Metropolitan Police launching investigations into whether the England international was racially abused by supporters.

Sterling’s public stance has won widespread support and, speaking alongside Leroy Sane ahead of his team’s Champions League match against Hoffenheim at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, Guardiola spoke warmly and passionately of the 24-year-old’s human qualities in the midst of a bleak situation.

Leroy said it perfectly, he is an incredible person. Raheem is an incredible human being,” the City manager said.

“It’s tough to understand today what happened years ago, for the whole history for the black people.

Chelsea v Manchester City - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Sterling in action against Chelsea at the weekend. Source: Steven Paston

“You have to protect how equal we are, all together. It’s tough to understand in the 21st century, we are still in that position – not to accept the diversity that helps us to be better.

“That is why sport is amazing. You live with different people. My kids go to school with Indian people, with black people, with people from everywhere.

“We have to defend and we have to protect them [those who are abused].”

The flashpoint in City’s weekend match came when Sterling went to collect the ball for a corner and was berated by Chelsea supporters leaning towards the advertising hoardings, including one man who appeared to use a racial slur.

The fan in question, Colin Wing, denied racially abusing Sterling but conceded he was “deeply ashamed by my own behaviour” in an interview with the Daily Mail.

On suffering abuse of the alleged nature, Sterling wrote: “Regarding what was said at the Chelsea game, as you can see by my reaction I just had to laugh because I don’t expect no better,”

“Obviously I think it’s kind of sad that this happens still,” his team-mate Sane said. “We all support Raheem and are on his side.”

“He’s a strong guy, a good guy and knows how to handle it. He’s not getting down about this stupid stuff.”

Guardiola also acknowledged that problems of racism are not merely restricted to football.

Unfortunately it is everywhere. That is why you have to fight every day. There [must be] zero tolerance on that issue,” he said.

” I appreciate what Chelsea did, if it happened at my club we would do the same.

“We have to fight for the human rights and for everything to make a better society for the future, for everyone.

“Today we are in dangers. Not just in England, everywhere. Absolutely everywhere, all across Europe.” 

