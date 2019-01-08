This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Champions League and Euro 2016 winner Pepe returns to Porto after 12 years away

The former Real Madrid defender has been a free agent since December.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 8 Jan 2019, 2:56 PM
17 minutes ago 397 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4428844

THREE-TIME CHAMPIONS LEAGUE and Euro 2016 winner Pepe has re-joined his old club Porto 12 years after departing for Real Madrid.

pepe Welcome home: Pepe. Source: FC Porto.

The 35-year-old defender signs for the Portuguese champions on a two and-a-half year deal, returning to the side where he spent three seasons (2004 to 2007) and won two league titles.

“Welcome home,” they tweeted earlier, confirming the news that the deal runs to 2021.

From Porto, the 103-time capped Portugal international plied his trade at the Bernabeu for a decade, winning three La Ligas and three Champions League titles.

EURO 2016 - Final Portugal vs France Pepe and Ronaldo lift the European trophy in 2016. Source: DPA/PA Images

At Euro 2016, he was named man-of-the-match in Portugal’s 1-0 final victory over France. Pepe had been at Turkey outfit Besiktas since 2017 but left in December, becoming a free agent.

His contract at the Istanbul-based club was not due to expire until June 2019 but was terminated amid growing debts before Christmas.

At Porto, he will be reunited with his former Madrid team-mate Iker Casillas. The holders are currently six points clear at the top of the the Primeira Liga.

