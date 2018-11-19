Just a dead leg for O'Mahony after magnificent performance against New Zealand

AS AN ADDED bonus after Ireland’s historic home win over New Zealand on Saturday, Joe Schmidt’s medical team were able to report only minor additions to the injury list.

Man of the match in the 16-9 win, Peter O’Mahony suffered a dead leg and his ‘training load will be managed,’ the IRFU said today.

The majority of the front-liners involved in the enthralling victory over the All Blacks are expected to take a back seat for Saturday’s conclusion of the November Test series against the USA.

Kieran Marmion has been released from camp after his part in the success and the Leinster quintet of Sean Cronin, Jack McGrath, Rob Kearney, James Ryan and Jordan Larmour have also returned to their province.

Dan Leavy will join them in Clonskeagh. After training with Ireland early last week, the openside missed out on the win over New Zealand with what the IRFU today revealed as a neck strain.