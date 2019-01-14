This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 14 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

O'Mahony rated as '50-50, at best' to be fit for Munster's showdown with Exeter

The Munster captain sustained the injury during Friday’s bonus-point win at Gloucester.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 14 Jan 2019, 12:44 PM
1 hour ago 2,805 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4438970

PETER O’MAHONY WILL have a scan on the rib injury he sustained at Kingsholm on Friday night, but the Munster captain is a major doubt for this weekend’s Champions Cup showdown against Exeter Chiefs.

O’Mahony suffered a popped rib early in the second half of the round five defeat of Gloucester, and Johann van Graan has rated his chances of being fit for Saturday evening as ’50-50, at best’.

Peter O'Mahony after the game O'Mahony suffered the injury on Friday night. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

O’Mahony’s injury was the only blemish on Munster’s perfect evening in the English Midlands, as the southern province produced a clinical performance to power to a bonus-point win which leaves them top of Pool 2 with a round to go.

Munster, and indeed Joe Schmidt, will anxiously await the results of the scan given the high-stakes encounter against the Chiefs at a sold-out Thomond Park [KO 5.30pm, Virgin Media/BT Sport], not to mention the fact Ireland’s Six Nations defence gets underway in under three weeks.

“He’s gone for a scan this morning,” Van Graan explained this afternoon. “He’s had some treatment over the weekend, with a bang to the ribs and rib cartilage you do have a lot of pain. It’s not something that just goes away.

So we’ll give him every opportunity to recover up to Saturday. Unfortunately, if you’re a forward, it’s not something you can hide, if you go to the breakdown, or steal a ball. I had a chat to him this morning, he’s very open-minded about it.

“He’d love to play in this game, but his body has to work with it first. First and foremost, it’s Pete’s health that’s most important so we’ll make a decision on it later in the week.” 

The province reported no other injury concerns arising from their 41-15 win at Kingsholm, although Brian Scott [foot], James Cronin [leg], Jack O’Donoghue [knee], Dave O’Callaghan [foot] and JJ Hanrahan [hip] continue their respective rehab programmes.

Munster stepped up their preparations for the visit of Exeter at their University of Limerick base this morning, with the Premiership side’s bonus-point win over Castres yesterday setting up a pool decider at Thomond in round six.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Robertson defends Salah amid diving accusations
    Robertson defends Salah amid diving accusations
    Guardiola: If De Bruyne has a problem, he knows where I am
    Mourinho's system was 'really difficult' to play in – Pogba
    LEINSTER
    'The job's not done': Cullen focuses Leinster minds for another big week
    'The job's not done': Cullen focuses Leinster minds for another big week
    Cullen: 'Toulouse win a really important step for a lot of Leinster players'
    Man-of-the-match Ringrose leads the way for Leinster
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Harry Kane blow adds to Tottenham's woes
    Harry Kane blow adds to Tottenham's woes
    De Gea: 'Solskjaer has brought happiness, this is the real Manchester United'
    Why Paul Pogba has looked transformed under Ole Gunnar Solskjær
    TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
    As it happened: Tottenham v Man United, Premier League
    As it happened: Tottenham v Man United, Premier League
    'Spurs believe they are good enough to win the league'
    Why Solskjaer's approach shows players are humans, not sets of data, and more of the week's best sportswriting

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie