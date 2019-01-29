This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 29 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Stringer: Ireland will target 'hothead' Owen Farrell

The retired scrum-half played with England’s stand-in captain at Saracens.

By AFP Tuesday 29 Jan 2019, 4:45 PM
36 minutes ago 1,093 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4465546
Owen Farrell in action during England's Autumn Series Test against Australia.
Image: Paul Harding
Owen Farrell in action during England's Autumn Series Test against Australia.
Owen Farrell in action during England's Autumn Series Test against Australia.
Image: Paul Harding

PETER STRINGER HAS said Ireland will look to get under the skin of ‘hothead’ England captain Owen Farrell in the team’s Six Nations clash at the Aviva Stadium. 

The build-up to Saturday’s match, which sees Ireland up against an improving England at the start of a year culminating with the World Cup in Japan, has been stoked by a series of pointed comments from both sides.

Former Ireland scrum-half Stringer, who played alongside fly-half Farrell at English giants Saracens in 2011, said that while the fly-half was a fine player, “you can rattle him.”

Rugby Union - Aviva Premiership - Saracens v Bath - Vicarage Road Peter Stringer in action for Saracens in 2011, where he played with Owen Farrell. Source: Tony Marshall

Stringer’s remarks on Tuesday came on the back of England head coach Eddie Jones promising “brutality” from his side at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, while his defence coach John Mitchell told the BBC that Ireland will “try to bore” England to death.

Ireland are favourites to prevail having beaten England in their last two meetings and won 11 out of 12 Tests last year, including a historic home victory over world champions New Zealand.

“Eddie will have them fired up, and you see the likes of Owen Farrell: he’s in charge of everything they do, being captain and having all that responsibility, but he is a hothead,” said 41-year-old Stringer, speaking at a sponsor’s event in Dublin.

“I’ve played with him, he loves that physical side of things, but you can get under his skin, you can rattle him. He is a guy they’ll be looking to get after.”

Stringer, who was no shrinking violet himself during a stellar career which included a 2009 Six Nations Grand Slam, said Farrell’s fragile temperament was a serious weakness in a captain.

“If things go well for Farrell, on the front foot he’s a great player but going backward he’s a guy who loses the rag completely, which you don’t want from your captain,” he explained.

Stringer, who formed a world-class half-back partnership with Munster team-mate fly-half Ronan O’Gara for the bulk of his career, said it was all very well to promise “brutality” but warned several other England players could be provoked into losing their cool.

“You can get under a lot of these guys, you can rattle them. Ireland’s discipline is very good, England’s not so much — they’ll be looking to start a scrap at every opportunity, just to rattle Ireland,” said Stringer.

“It’s going to be intriguing, and how Ireland deal with it will be fascinating, because that brutal nature England always bring will be heightened this year.

“They’ll be hurting, they won’t want to see Ireland doing well and going to the World Cup as favourites.”

© – AFP, 2019   

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Pochettino offers extensive clarification on claim that winning cups 'only builds your ego'
    Pochettino offers extensive clarification on claim that winning cups 'only builds your ego'
    Chelsea's 18-year-old star winger will not leave despite transfer rumours, says Sarri
    Reds defender Van Dijk emerges as a doubt through illness
    IRELAND
    'We can't fall in love with ourselves and think it's going to happen again'
    'We can't fall in love with ourselves and think it's going to happen again'
    New and returning faces on the bench as Griggs names Ireland side for England opener
    Ireland will try to 'bore the sh*t out of us' - England defence coach Mitchell
    ENGLAND
    Stringer: Ireland will target 'hothead' Owen Farrell
    Stringer: Ireland will target 'hothead' Owen Farrell
    'Billy Vunipola does what he does best, he runs over fellas'
    Cullen backs Kearney to step up performance to face England

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie