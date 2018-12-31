Former Liverpool and England winger Peter Thompson dies aged 76

FORMER LIVERPOOL AND England winger Peter Thompson has died at the age of 76.

“We’re deeply saddened by the passing of former winger Peter Thompson. RIP Peter,” the Premier League club wrote this morning.

Thompson was a shining light for the Reds for much of Bill Shankly’s reign, brought to Anfield by the manager from Preston in 1963.

He earned 416 appearances and was key to their success in the mid-60s; including two First Division titles and an FA Cup — the club’s first in 1965 — during a decade-long spell at Liverpool.

At Preston, he scored 20 goals in 121 appearances, while he hit 54 for the Reds.

From there, he linked up with Bolton in 1973 — there he clocked up over 100 appearances and won a Second Division title — and retired in 1978.

Thompson also won 16 England caps under World Cup winning-boss Alf Ramsey. He was not part of that 1966-winning squad though.

