This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 5 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I don't know' - Emery unsure of Cech's future as 36-year-old's contract expires this summer

The Gunners boss was asked about his shot-stopper’s long-term future at the club ahead of today’s FA Cup clash with Blackpool.

By The42 Team Saturday 5 Jan 2019, 9:41 AM
47 minutes ago 668 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4424764
The goalkeeper after making a save against Everton in September.
Image: Nick Potts
The goalkeeper after making a save against Everton in September.
The goalkeeper after making a save against Everton in September.
Image: Nick Potts

ARSENAL BOSS UNAI Emery does not know whether veteran goalkeeper Petr Cech will be at the Premier League club next season.

Cech is out of contract at the end of the campaign and the 36-year-old is facing an uncertain future in London.

He has found opportunities limited behind Bernd Leno, having started the season as Emery’s first-choice keeper prior to a hamstring injury in September.

Since recovering, however, he has not featured in the Premier League and has made just four appearances – two apiece in the Carabao Cup and Europa League.

Cech is set to start today’s FA Cup clash against Blackpool and when asked about the Czech Republic international’s future, Emery – who played down links with Real Madrid keeper Keylor Navas – told reporters: “I don’t know now.

“This is a question for the club and the player to deal with our necessary things with the goalkeeper.

“But when he played at the start of the season, he did very well. He was very good behaviour, commitment and performance. Then when he had the injury Leno started playing with a big performance also and then he recovered his position on the bench.

United Kingdom: Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup: Quarter Final The 36-year-old's contract runs out at the end of this season. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

“But I am happy with him. All situations like this, we will speak with the player and with the club but at the moment, I want his focus the same, each training, each match.

“He is going to play Saturday to give us his performance and then we are going to decide also within what is the best for him and for the club.”

Cech is one of five Arsenal players whose deal runs out at the end of the campaign, alongside Aaron Ramsey, Nacho Monreal, Danny Welbeck and Stephan Lichtsteiner.  

None of that list are likely to make a January exit. Ramsey is negotiating a Bosman transfer at the end of the season with Juventus heavily linked, Monreal is still heavily involved with the first-team, Welbeck is injured and Lichtsteiner has himself just arrived on a free.

Cech is also likely to stay until the expiry of his contract unless Arsenal can purchase a replacement, which they will need to do ahead of next season – on-loan goalkeeper David Ospina does not appear to have a place in Emery’s long-term plans and will almost certainly be sold.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    'I don't know' - Emery unsure of Cech's future as 36-year-old's contract expires this summer
    'I don't know' - Emery unsure of Cech's future as 36-year-old's contract expires this summer
    FA issue plea after allegations that an England footballer took cocaine in a nightclub
    Dejan Lovren was Liverpool's weakest link against City, says Phil Babb
    LEINSTER
    'There have been captains in different sports who have been on that edge'
    'There have been captains in different sports who have been on that edge'
    Youthful selection makes meeting of Leinster and Ulster a Class of 2016 reunion
    'Players need to be aware of the sanctions': Leinster not appealing Lowe ban
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Spurs trigger 12-month extension to Belgian defender's contract and tie him down until 2020
    Spurs trigger 12-month extension to Belgian defender's contract and tie him down until 2020
    'Liverpool need to take their medicine and relax' - Carragher unfazed by Man City defeat
    'How is that not a red card?' Kompany tackle on Salah the only complaint for Klopp
    MANCHESTER CITY
    Sane settles compelling top-of-the-table clash to cut Liverpool's lead to four
    Sane settles compelling top-of-the-table clash to cut Liverpool's lead to four
    As it happened: Manchester City v Liverpool, Premier League
    Southampton striker Austin charged by FA over 'abusive gesture' during Man City defeat

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie