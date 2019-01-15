This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Arsenal 'keeper Cech to retire at the end of the season

The former Chelsea stopper announced his decision on social media.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 15 Jan 2019, 11:29 AM
1 hour ago 1,831 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4440665
Petr Cech in action during will prove to be his final season as a professional.
Image: Nick Potts
Petr Cech in action during will prove to be his final season as a professional.
Petr Cech in action during will prove to be his final season as a professional.
Image: Nick Potts

PETR CECH HAS confirmed he will retire at the end of the season. 

The Arsenal goalkeeper, who will be 37 in May, released a brief statement on social media confirming the news.

This is my 20th season as a professional player and it has been 20 years since I signed my first professional contract, so it feels like the right time to announce that I will retire at the end of the season. Having played 15 years in the Premier League, and won every single trophy possible, I feel like I have achieved everything I set out to achieve. I will continue to work hard at Arsenal to hopefully win one more trophy this season, then I am looking forward to seeing what life holds for me off the pitch. 

Cech first arrived in England in 2004, and has gone on to make more than 600 appearances for Chelsea and Arsenal.

His last hope for a final trophy is the FA Cup, and to win it Arsenal will have to navigate the fourth-round challenge of Manchester United at the end of this month. Cech has won the competition five times in all, once with Arsenal. 

It is with Chelsea that Cech had the most gilded era of his career, also winning four Premier League titles, three League Cups along with the European Cup and the Europa League. 

He twice appeared in the PFA Team of the Year when at Chelsea, and was the recipient of the Premier League’s Golden Glove award on four different occasions. He will retire with a Premier League record for keeping clean sheets: he has kept 202 thus far, 33 more than closest challenger David James. 

Gavin Cooney
gavincooney@the42.ie

