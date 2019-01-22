This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 22 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tearful Kvitova downs Barty to make Australian Open semis

It was Kvitova’s best Grand Slam performance since being injured in a terrifying knife attack.

By AFP Tuesday 22 Jan 2019, 12:21 PM
41 minutes ago 407 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4452977
Petra Kvitova celebrates her win at today's Australian Open.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Petra Kvitova celebrates her win at today's Australian Open.
Petra Kvitova celebrates her win at today's Australian Open.
Image: AAP/PA Images

EIGHTH SEED PETRA Kvitova powered past local hope Ashleigh Barty to make the Australian Open semi-finals in the Czech’s best Grand Slam performance since she was injured in a terrifying knife attack.

The two-time Wimbledon champion broke down in tears after defeating Barty 6-1, 6-4 to set up a final four clash with unseeded American Danielle Collins.

“Thank you guys, I didn’t really imagine being back in this great stadium again to play with the best. It’s great,” said the 28-year-old left-hander, who was attacked in her home in the Czech Republic in late 2016.

Kvitova required extensive surgery after the burglar slashed her racquet hand, leaving her with permanent nerve damage, but she has put together one of the best winning streaks of her career this year.

She has 10 straight victories this year, claiming the Sydney International warm-up tournament and speeding to the Open final four without dropping a set.

She had already defeated Barty – the first Australian to make the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park in a decade – and was not intimidated by her opponent’s hometown support.

Kvitova hushed the crowd when she went up a break in the second game then held off a Barty to go up 3-0. 

Barty had no answer to the power of Kvitova’s forehand return as the Czech repeatedly stepped in and cracked cross-court winners.

It took the Australian 17 minutes to get on the board, desperately holding serve to make it 3-1 as she searched for a way into the match. Kvitova gave her no openings, breaking again then serving it out 6-1 after 27 minutes. 

Barty hit only two winners to 12 in the first set but did not panic, shrugging her shoulders nonchalantly at her box after conceding the set. 

She held serve with an ace, energising the crowd but Kvitova responded with two of her own to fend off Barty’s first break point of the match. 

A frustrated Barty tried a drop shot followed by a lob against Kvitova’s serve but nothing worked and Kvitova took a decisive break in the ninth game.

© AFP 2019  

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    LEINSTER
    O'Brien loving journey from half-time mini to big-hitting centre
    O'Brien loving journey from half-time mini to big-hitting centre
    Contepomi: Sexton won't be fazed by Eddie Jones 'showbiz'
    Ross Byrne to sit out Leinster's Pro14 clash with Scarlets
    CHELSEA
    Ashley Cole to reunite with former Chelsea team-mate Frank Lampard at Derby
    Ashley Cole to reunite with former Chelsea team-mate Frank Lampard at Derby
    What is going on at Chelsea?
    'He can't run, can't defend, can't assist' - Rio Ferdinand savages Chelsea midfielder
    ULSTER
    Murphy relishing the chance to 'go home and play Leinster, my boyhood club'
    Murphy relishing the chance to 'go home and play Leinster, my boyhood club'
    Ford: Irish dominance in Europe will have no bearing on Six Nations clash
    It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'Man Utd obviously weren't trying for Mourinho' - Neville doubts Red Devils' title credentials
    'Man Utd obviously weren't trying for Mourinho' - Neville doubts Red Devils' title credentials
    Hazard: I frustrate all my managers - but I won't change
    Huddersfield announce Borussia Dortmund reserve coach as Wagner's replacement

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie