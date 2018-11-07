Stephen Kenny heads list of nominees for PFAI Manager of the Year award

STEPHEN KENNY WILL be the favourite to scoop the Premier Division Manager of the Year accolade at Saturday’s PFAI awards ceremony in Dublin.

After guiding Dundalk to a league and FAI Cup double, Kenny has been named as one of the three nominees for the prize, which was won by Cork City manager John Caulfield in 2017.

Kenny will be up against Waterford boss Alan Reynolds and Keith Long of Bohemians, who can also reflect on positive seasons for their respective clubs.

In their first year back in the top flight for a decade, Waterford qualified for Europe for the first time since 1986 by finishing fourth.

After struggling earlier in the season, Bohs eventually hit their stride and embarked on a 10-match unbeaten run which helped them to reach the FAI Cup semi-finals.

Having guided UCD to a league title and an FAI Cup semi-final, Collie O’Neill is in the running for the First Division award along with Ollie Horgan of Finn Harps — who were also promoted — and Drogheda United’s Tim Clancy.

