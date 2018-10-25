This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 26 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's hugely disrespectful, I'm disgusted' - FAI criticised after declining to attend PFAI awards

There has been ongoing tension between the FAI and the PFAI in recent times.

By Aaron Gallagher Thursday 25 Oct 2018, 3:00 PM
11 hours ago 28,204 Views 29 Comments
http://the42.ie/4305228
PFAI General Secretary Stephen McGuinness.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
PFAI General Secretary Stephen McGuinness.
PFAI General Secretary Stephen McGuinness.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

THE FAI HAS faced criticism from the PFAI after the Irish football association declined an invitation to attend the player union’s annual award ceremony, which will be held in Dublin on 10 November.

There has been ongoing tension between the FAI and PFAI in recent times.

The most recent dispute between the two organisations came in July when the FAI proposed a new €300,000 fund to assist League of Ireland clubs without informing the PFAI of their requirement to pay 50% towards it.

Earlier this week, the nominees for the League of Ireland’s PFAI Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year, First Division Player of the Year and both division’s Team of the Years were unveiled.

The awards night will take place at Dublin’s Marker Hotel in a fortnight’s time. It will also be broadcast live on eirSport, but no delegate from the FAI will be in attendance, according to Stephen McGuinness.

Speaking on LOI Weekly, the PFAI General Secretary said that his organisation had extended an invitation to the FAI to attend the banquet, but they were informed that none of the 11 FAI board members would be in a position to go.

“We’ve got word back from the FAI that there will be nobody in attendance,” McGuinness said.

When asked if their absence from the ceremony was unusual, he added: “It is, yeah. We’ve invited everybody from the board of the FAI. We got correspondence back that none of them were available.

The league office as well — there is nobody coming from the league office. I think it’s hugely disrespectful to the players, massively disrespectful.

“Aside from the issues they may have with the union, the players play week in, week out and deserve the respect of the people who run the game to turn up to an event like this.

Stephen McGuinness McGuinness said he was disappointed that no-one from the FAI would be in attendance at the award ceremony. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

“I’ve absolutely no issue that people are busy and have schedules, I understand that. But to not have somebody to come and represent the FAI at the event is hugely disrespectful.”

McGuinness and the PFAI work on behalf of all professional and semi-professional footballers in Ireland — prioritising player welfare and support in areas like wages and working conditions.

He said that the annual PFAI awards showcased the best footballing talent in Ireland, noting that many of the award winners on the night go on to play in England and represent Ireland on the international stage.

“We’re waiting on Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane to see whether they are going to be in attendance — they have attended in the past,” McGuinness said.

screen-shot-2017-11-19-at-12-30-06-390x285 Sean Maguire was named PFAI Player of the Year last year.

“It tends to be that the players who are nominated and who pick up awards on the night have found themselves in and around the international squad. Martin should be there and Roy should be there — that’s just my opinion — to show that you can play in this country and get in the senior international team.

“It’s vitally important that we have that and I’m hugely disappointed that we got that correspondence back from the FAI that nobody would be in attendance. I’m disgusted.”

When contacted by The42 on Thursday afternoon, the FAI said that they would be making no comment on the matter.

- Originally published at 1.42

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (29)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp delighted with Shaqiri impact in Red Star rout
    Klopp delighted with Shaqiri impact in Red Star rout
    'He has a back problem': Sarri confirms Hazard is sidelined with injury
    Klopp set to give Fabinho his big chance with midfield pair missing
    IRELAND
    'It'd be hard to see me playing anywhere else': Keith Earls extends contract to 2021
    'It'd be hard to see me playing anywhere else': Keith Earls extends contract to 2021
    Ireland fall three places in latest Fifa World Rankings after Nations League double-header
    The uncapped inclusions make sense as Schmidt names deep November squad
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Former Man United and Arsenal striker Van Persie ready to retire at the end of this season
    Former Man United and Arsenal striker Van Persie ready to retire at the end of this season
    50 goals in 65 games for Salah as Liverpool win to top Champions League group
    Is Romelu Lukaku really the answer to Man United's problems?
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'Men against boys' - Man United slammed by Ferdinand and Scholes
    'Men against boys' - Man United slammed by Ferdinand and Scholes
    Mourinho: Juventus at a different level to Man United
    Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Old Trafford as Juventus too good for Man United

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie