Ex-Leeds and South Africa striker Phil Masinga dies aged 49

FORMER LEEDS UNITED striker Phil Masinga has died aged 49.

South African FA president Danny Jordan confirmed the news, saying Masinga had been battling an illness.

“Sad day for South African football,” Jordan said in a statement. “A loyal servant of the game, on and off the field of play.”

Masinga played at Elland Road between 1994 and 1996, while also lining out for St Gallen in Switzerland and Bari in Italy, amongst other clubs.

“The thoughts of everyone at LUFC are with his family and friends.”

Masinga was part of the South Africa side which qualified for the World Cup in 1998. His goal against Congo had ensured the country’s first appearance at the tournament.

