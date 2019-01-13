This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 13 January, 2019
Ex-Leeds and South Africa striker Phil Masinga dies aged 49

He played for the Elland Road side in the mid-90s.

By Adrian Russell Sunday 13 Jan 2019, 10:46 AM
1 hour ago 2,923 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4437588
Phil Masinga: made an impact at Elland Road.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Phil Masinga: made an impact at Elland Road.
Phil Masinga: made an impact at Elland Road.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

FORMER LEEDS UNITED striker Phil Masinga has died aged 49.

South African FA president Danny Jordan confirmed the news, saying Masinga had been battling an illness.

“Sad day for South African football,” Jordan said in a statement. “A loyal servant of the game, on and off the field of play.”

Masinga played at Elland Road between 1994 and 1996, while also lining out for St Gallen in Switzerland and Bari in Italy, amongst other clubs.

“It is with great sadness that the club has learnt of former striker Phil Masinga’s passing,” said a statement from the Elland Road club.

“The thoughts of everyone at LUFC are with his family and friends.”

Masinga was part of the South Africa side which qualified for the World Cup in 1998. His goal against Congo had ensured the country’s first appearance at the tournament. 

Source: Soccer Laduma/YouTube

More to follow 

About the author:

About the author
Adrian Russell
adrian@the42.ie

