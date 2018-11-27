Beijing Olympian Philip Deignan retires from cycling after 14-year pro career

IRISH OLYMPIAN PHILIP Deignan has announced his retirement from professional cycling at the age of 35.

The Donegal native, who rode with Team Sky for the past five seasons, said that “to be able to finish my career healthy and at the top of my sport with the best team in the world makes me grateful and proud.”

Deignan — who represented Ireland in the road race in Beijing in 2008 — first turned pro in 2005.

The highlight of his career came in September 2009 when, riding for Cervélo TestTeam, he won a stage at the Vuelta à Espana — Ireland’s first Grand Tour stage win in 17 years — and finished ninth in the overall general classification.

“With a combination of sadness but also a huge sense of pride and optimism I would like to announce my retirement from professional cycling,” he said in a brief statement on Tuesday.

“As a 15-year-old riding on the roads around Donegal I never dreamt that I would go on to make the sport I love my job for 14 years.

“I appreciate all of the opportunities that have come my way and to so many people who have helped me during my career, thank you.

“There have been lots of ups and downs but to be able to finish my career healthy and at the top of my sport with the best team in the world makes me grateful and proud.

“On to the next challenge.”

