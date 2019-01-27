It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

1. A sunset is seen on day one of the First Test match between Australia and Sri Lanka at The Gabba in Brisbane
2. Rafa Nadal of Spain celebrates winning in Australian Open semi final
3. Alexa Schimeca-Knierim and Christopher Knierim perform their pairs short program at the US Figure Skating Championships
4. Rachel Hill of the Glory tackles Elizabeth Addo of the Wanderers during the Round 13 W-League match between the Western Sydney Wanderers and the Perth Glory at Marconi Stadium in Sydney
5. Courtyard Liffey Celtics players during the trophy presentation
6. Clonduff’s Cassie Fitzpatrick and Nicola O’Hagan celebrate
7. Kerry manager Peter Keane celebrates a late score
8. Dublin’s Michael Darragh Macauley with Ryan Wylie and Karl O’Connell of Monaghan
9. Leinster’s Barry Daly scores a try
10. Munster’s Darren Sweetnam attempts to beat Will Talbot-Davies of Dragons to the ball
Just over a week out from the 2019 Six Nations openers, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey are joined by Bernard Jackman to look at Ireland’s bid for another Grand Slam:
Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud
