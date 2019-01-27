It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

1. A sunset is seen on day one of the First Test match between Australia and Sri Lanka at The Gabba in Brisbane

Source: AAP/PA Images

2. Rafa Nadal of Spain celebrates winning in Australian Open semi final

Source: Jason Heidrich

3. Alexa Schimeca-Knierim and Christopher Knierim perform their pairs short program at the US Figure Skating Championships

Source: Paul Sancya

4. Rachel Hill of the Glory tackles Elizabeth Addo of the Wanderers during the Round 13 W-League match between the Western Sydney Wanderers and the Perth Glory at Marconi Stadium in Sydney

Source: AAP/PA Images

5. Courtyard Liffey Celtics players during the trophy presentation

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

6. Clonduff’s Cassie Fitzpatrick and Nicola O’Hagan celebrate

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

7. Kerry manager Peter Keane celebrates a late score

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

8. Dublin’s Michael Darragh Macauley with Ryan Wylie and Karl O’Connell of Monaghan

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

9. Leinster’s Barry Daly scores a try

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

10. Munster’s Darren Sweetnam attempts to beat Will Talbot-Davies of Dragons to the ball

Source: Alex Davidson/INPHO

