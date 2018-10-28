This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: -1 °C Sunday 28 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Some of the defining moments from a busy week of sporting action.

By The42 Team Sunday 28 Oct 2018, 8:30 PM
59 minutes ago 1,800 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4311006

1. Ballyboden St.Enda’s manager Joe Fortune celebrates at the final whistle after winning the Dublin Senior Hurling Championship

Joe Fortune celebrates at the final whistle with Simon Lambert Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

2. Olympian Mick Clohisey crosses the finish line in sixth place at the 2018 SSE Airtricity Dublin Marathon

Mick Clohisey Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

3. Rory Scannell kicks the winning penalty for Munster against Glasgow Warriors in the last minute at Thomond Park

Rory Scannell kicks the winning penalty Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

4.  Bohemians supporters celebrate taking the lead against Dundalk at Dalymount Park

Bohs' fans celebrate the first goal Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

5. St Finbarrs goalkeeper John Kerins and Colm Scully embrace at the final whistle of their Cork Senior Football final against Duhallow

John Kerins and Colm Scully celebrate at the final whistle Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

6. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar pictured at the announcement of the Aer Lingus College Football Series at the Aviva Stadium

Leo Varadkar Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

7. Supporters pay tribute at the King Power stadium after a helicopter used by Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha crashed

Leicester helicopter crash Source: PA Wire/PA Images

8. John Payne is lifted by his team-mates after Dr Crokes claimed the Kerry Senior Football Championship

John Payne celebrates Source: James Crombie/INPHO

9. Munster players celebrate their dramatic late victory over Glasgow in the Guinness Pro14

Rory Scannell celebrates his winning penalty with his teammates Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

10. Ballyhale Shamrocks players after winning the Kilkenny Senior Hurling Championship at Nowlan Park

Shamrocks celebrate after the game Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'Referee made it easy for Man United' - Marco Silva rages at penalty for Martial's 'clear dive'
    'Referee made it easy for Man United' - Marco Silva rages at penalty for Martial's 'clear dive'
    Luis Suarez scores hat-trick as Barcelona humiliate Real Madrid in electric El Clasico
    Robbie Brady plays first game in 10 months but Burnley suffer heavy defeat against Chelsea
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Anthony Martial strike proves decisive as Man United secure back-to-back home wins in the Premier League
    Anthony Martial strike proves decisive as Man United secure back-to-back home wins in the Premier League
    Milivojevic scores 83rd-minute equaliser as Arsenal's winning run ends at 11 games
    As it happened: Man United vs Everton, Premier League
    LEAGUE OF IRELAND
    'The Phibsboro Flop': When Pele came to Dublin and was ripped to shreds by the press
    'The Phibsboro Flop': When Pele came to Dublin and was ripped to shreds by the press
    Derry City part company with Kenny Shiels following dismal league campaign
    Dundalk dominance, Ireland call-ups and teenage transfers: Our League of Ireland writers' review

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie