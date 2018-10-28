It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

1. Ballyboden St.Enda’s manager Joe Fortune celebrates at the final whistle after winning the Dublin Senior Hurling Championship
2. Olympian Mick Clohisey crosses the finish line in sixth place at the 2018 SSE Airtricity Dublin Marathon
3. Rory Scannell kicks the winning penalty for Munster against Glasgow Warriors in the last minute at Thomond Park
4. Bohemians supporters celebrate taking the lead against Dundalk at Dalymount Park
5. St Finbarrs goalkeeper John Kerins and Colm Scully embrace at the final whistle of their Cork Senior Football final against Duhallow
6. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar pictured at the announcement of the Aer Lingus College Football Series at the Aviva Stadium
7. Supporters pay tribute at the King Power stadium after a helicopter used by Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha crashed
8. John Payne is lifted by his team-mates after Dr Crokes claimed the Kerry Senior Football Championship
9. Munster players celebrate their dramatic late victory over Glasgow in the Guinness Pro14
10. Ballyhale Shamrocks players after winning the Kilkenny Senior Hurling Championship at Nowlan Park
