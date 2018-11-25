It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Kellie Harrington was crowned Champion of the World on Saturday

Source: Mandatory Credit - AIBA

The Dubliner received a heroes’ welcome home earlier — and rightly so!

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Teen star Michael Obafemi made his Ireland senior debut on Monday, at the start of a mental week for the national side

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

That ended today with Mick McCarthy named as Martin O’Neill’s successor — and his dream team consisting of Terry Connor and Robbie Keane

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

In the air! Some college football action to break things up

Source: Charlie Neibergall

Kieran Molloy’s Corofin came out on top against Cillian O’Connor’s Ballintubber in the Connacht final earlier

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

While Joe Schmidt’s Ireland rounded a memorable 2018 with a win over the USA last night

Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

And Conor Murray also made his full return for Munster

Source: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO

Mullinalaghta made history as they became the first Longford side to reach a Leinster senior club football final

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

And Arsenal star Alex Iwobi was jumping with joy as his side won too

Source: EMPICS Sport

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: