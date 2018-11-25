This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Some of the defining moments from a busy week of sporting action.

By The42 Team Sunday 25 Nov 2018, 8:40 PM
38 minutes ago 1,214 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4359534

Kellie Harrington was crowned Champion of the World on Saturday

Kellie Harrington is victorious over Sudaporn Seesondee 24/11/2018 Source: Mandatory Credit - AIBA

The Dubliner received a heroes’ welcome home earlier — and rightly so!

Kellie Harrington Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Teen star Michael Obafemi made his Ireland senior debut on Monday, at the start of a mental week for the national side

Michael Obafemi hugs his mother Bola after the game Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

That ended today with Mick McCarthy named as Martin O’Neill’s successor — and his dream team consisting of Terry Connor and Robbie Keane

Mick McCarthy with Terry Connor and Robbie Keane Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

In the air! Some college football action to break things up

Nebraska Iowa Football Source: Charlie Neibergall

Kieran Molloy’s Corofin came out on top against Cillian O’Connor’s Ballintubber in the Connacht final earlier

Cillian O’Connor with Kieran Molloy Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

While Joe Schmidt’s Ireland rounded a memorable 2018 with a win over the USA last night

Luke McGrath, Andrew Conway and Sam Arnold after the match Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

And Conor Murray also made his full return for Munster 

Conor Murray Source: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO

Mullinalaghta made history as they became the first Longford side to reach a Leinster senior club football final

Conan Brady and Aidan McElligott celebrate at the final whistle Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

And Arsenal star Alex Iwobi was jumping with joy as his side won too

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal - Premier League - Vitality Stadium Source: EMPICS Sport

