It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Kellie Harrington was crowned Champion of the World on Saturday
The Dubliner received a heroes’ welcome home earlier — and rightly so!
Teen star Michael Obafemi made his Ireland senior debut on Monday, at the start of a mental week for the national side
That ended today with Mick McCarthy named as Martin O’Neill’s successor — and his dream team consisting of Terry Connor and Robbie Keane
In the air! Some college football action to break things up
Kieran Molloy’s Corofin came out on top against Cillian O’Connor’s Ballintubber in the Connacht final earlier
While Joe Schmidt’s Ireland rounded a memorable 2018 with a win over the USA last night
And Conor Murray also made his full return for Munster
Mullinalaghta made history as they became the first Longford side to reach a Leinster senior club football final
And Arsenal star Alex Iwobi was jumping with joy as his side won too
