Sunday 13 January, 2019
It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Some of the defining moments from a busy week of sporting action.

By Aaron Gallagher Sunday 13 Jan 2019, 8:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,329 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4437784

1. Paudie Foley and Paul Murphy shake hands after their Walsh Cup semi-final

Paudie Foley and Paul Murphy shake hands after the game Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

2. Declan Rice celebrates scoring his first Premier League goal against Arsenal

West Ham United v Arsenal - Premier League - London Stadium Source: Yui Mok

3. Rory Best pictured during Ulster’s Champions Cup victory against Racing 92

Rory Best after the game Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

4. Andy Murray during an emotional press conference at the Australian Open

Imago 20190112 Source: Imago/PA Images

5. Meath’s Mickey Newman misses a penalty against Dublin in the O’Byrne Cup

Mickey Newman misses the first penalty kick Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

6. Ciaran Clark celebrates scoring a header against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Britain Soccer Premier League Source: Matt Dunham

7. Bronagh Power Cassidy of DCU Mercy in action against Áine O’Connor of Courtyard Liffey Celtics

Screen Shot 2019-01-13 at 14.45.46

8. Joe Canning scores a stoppage-time sideline cut to beat Dublin in the Walsh Cup at Parnell Park

Joe Canning hits the winning point Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

9. Ireland Women’s Hockey players Roisin Upton, Anna O’ Flanagan and Gillian Pinder during a photo-shoot

Anna O'Flanagan, Roisin Upton and Gillian Pinder Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

10. Dave Kearney scores a try despite the challenge of Toulouse’s Romain Ntamack at the RDS

Dave Kearney scores a try despite Romain Ntamack Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

