It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

1. Paudie Foley and Paul Murphy shake hands after their Walsh Cup semi-final
2. Declan Rice celebrates scoring his first Premier League goal against Arsenal
3. Rory Best pictured during Ulster’s Champions Cup victory against Racing 92
4. Andy Murray during an emotional press conference at the Australian Open
5. Meath’s Mickey Newman misses a penalty against Dublin in the O’Byrne Cup
6. Ciaran Clark celebrates scoring a header against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge
7. Bronagh Power Cassidy of DCU Mercy in action against Áine O’Connor of Courtyard Liffey Celtics
8. Joe Canning scores a stoppage-time sideline cut to beat Dublin in the Walsh Cup at Parnell Park
9. Ireland Women’s Hockey players Roisin Upton, Anna O’ Flanagan and Gillian Pinder during a photo-shoot
10. Dave Kearney scores a try despite the challenge of Toulouse’s Romain Ntamack at the RDS
