Player ratings: How do you think the Boys in Green fared against Denmark?

6Our Rating Made one decent save to deny Peter Ankersen five minutes before the break and was otherwise rarely tested.
Darren Randolph
6Our Rating
Made one decent save to deny Peter Ankersen five minutes before the break and was otherwise rarely tested.
5Our Rating Had one catastrophic moment in the second half, where he was caught in possession, leading to Nicolai Jørgensen missing a glorious chance when one-on-one with Randolph. Other than that major hiccup, he performed reasonably well.
Richard Keogh
5Our Rating
Had one catastrophic moment in the second half, where he was caught in possession, leading to Nicolai Jørgensen missing a glorious chance when one-on-one with Randolph. Other than that major hiccup, he performed reasonably well.
6Our Rating Defended well for the most part and made a few good clearances, but was as guilty as anyone in conceding possession cheaply.
Kevin Long
6Our Rating
Defended well for the most part and made a few good clearances, but was as guilty as anyone in conceding possession cheaply.
6Our Rating Ireland's best player in 2018 was fittingly probably their best player in the last match of the year. It's not saying much given the low bar, but Duffy made a few important blocks and clearances to keep Denmark at bay.
Shane Duffy
6Our Rating
Ireland's best player in 2018 was fittingly probably their best player in the last match of the year. It's not saying much given the low bar, but Duffy made a few important blocks and clearances to keep Denmark at bay.
5Our Rating Made the occasional decent run down the right, but his final ball amid limited options was invariably poor, and spent most of the night defending as much as he would have in his regular right-back role.
Seamus Coleman
5Our Rating
Made the occasional decent run down the right, but his final ball amid limited options was invariably poor, and spent most of the night defending as much as he would have in his regular right-back role.
5Our Rating Had two good runs down the left in the early part of the match, but was also perhaps a little fortunate not to concede a penalty after a rash tackle in the box. But like many others, he struggled to make an impact for much of the game.
Enda Stevens
5Our Rating
Had two good runs down the left in the early part of the match, but was also perhaps a little fortunate not to concede a penalty after a rash tackle in the box. But like many others, he struggled to make an impact for much of the game.
4Our Rating Tried manfully as ever, but still looks a little out of his depth at times in midfield. Was badly caught in possession in a dangerous area in the first half, gave the ball away too often and was booked for a clumsy challenge.
Cyrus Christie
4Our Rating
Tried manfully as ever, but still looks a little out of his depth at times in midfield. Was badly caught in possession in a dangerous area in the first half, gave the ball away too often and was booked for a clumsy challenge.
4Our Rating Didn't show for the ball enough and offered very little, aside from covering space and helping protect the back four.
Jeff Hendrick
4Our Rating
Didn't show for the ball enough and offered very little, aside from covering space and helping protect the back four.
4Our Rating Nothing really came off for the Burnley star, who is still only coming back from a long-term injury. He scuffed a half chance on 13 minutes and passed the ball straight out of play at one stage. He had one decent first-half free kick that found the side-netting, but was largely ineffectual.
Robbie Brady
4Our Rating
Nothing really came off for the Burnley star, who is still only coming back from a long-term injury. He scuffed a half chance on 13 minutes and passed the ball straight out of play at one stage. He had one decent first-half free kick that found the side-netting, but was largely ineffectual.
4Our Rating Had one or two bright moments early on, but faded badly like the rest of the team and was guilty of giving the ball away cheaply on the rare occasions he got possession. Was replaced by Obafemi in the final 10 minutes.
Callum O'Dowda
4Our Rating
Had one or two bright moments early on, but faded badly like the rest of the team and was guilty of giving the ball away cheaply on the rare occasions he got possession. Was replaced by Obafemi in the final 10 minutes.
5Our Rating It's hard to be too critical of the Millwall man given how little service he got. There were times where he could have held the ball up better, but was a virtual bystander for most of the game before being replaced by Ronan Curtis on 65 minutes.
Aiden O'Brien
5Our Rating
It's hard to be too critical of the Millwall man given how little service he got. There were times where he could have held the ball up better, but was a virtual bystander for most of the game before being replaced by Ronan Curtis on 65 minutes.
4Our Rating Ireland at times looked like Gibraltar or San Marino against one of the bigger teams, simply sticking bodies behind the ball and offering almost nothing in attack. O'Neill will argue that it's a point and a clean sheet, but in a dead rubber, it feels like a waste of time to be so negative and unambitious, as three shots and zero on target illustrates.
Martin O'Neill
4Our Rating
Ireland at times looked like Gibraltar or San Marino against one of the bigger teams, simply sticking bodies behind the ball and offering almost nothing in attack. O'Neill will argue that it's a point and a clean sheet, but in a dead rubber, it feels like a waste of time to be so negative and unambitious, as three shots and zero on target illustrates.
Subs: Ronan Curtis, Callum Robinson and Michael Obafemi had minimal impact and weren’t on long enough to rate.
Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:
COMMENTS (21)