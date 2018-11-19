Player ratings: How do you think the Boys in Green fared against Denmark?

Darren Randolph 6Our Rating Made one decent save to deny Peter Ankersen five minutes before the break and was otherwise rarely tested. 6 Your

Richard Keogh 5Our Rating Had one catastrophic moment in the second half, where he was caught in possession, leading to Nicolai Jørgensen missing a glorious chance when one-on-one with Randolph. Other than that major hiccup, he performed reasonably well. 6 Your

Kevin Long 6Our Rating Defended well for the most part and made a few good clearances, but was as guilty as anyone in conceding possession cheaply. 6 Your

Shane Duffy 6Our Rating Ireland's best player in 2018 was fittingly probably their best player in the last match of the year. It's not saying much given the low bar, but Duffy made a few important blocks and clearances to keep Denmark at bay. 6 Your

Seamus Coleman 5Our Rating Made the occasional decent run down the right, but his final ball amid limited options was invariably poor, and spent most of the night defending as much as he would have in his regular right-back role. 6 Your

Enda Stevens 5Our Rating Had two good runs down the left in the early part of the match, but was also perhaps a little fortunate not to concede a penalty after a rash tackle in the box. But like many others, he struggled to make an impact for much of the game. 6 Your

Cyrus Christie 4Our Rating Tried manfully as ever, but still looks a little out of his depth at times in midfield. Was badly caught in possession in a dangerous area in the first half, gave the ball away too often and was booked for a clumsy challenge. 6 Your

Jeff Hendrick 4Our Rating Didn't show for the ball enough and offered very little, aside from covering space and helping protect the back four. 6 Your

Robbie Brady 4Our Rating Nothing really came off for the Burnley star, who is still only coming back from a long-term injury. He scuffed a half chance on 13 minutes and passed the ball straight out of play at one stage. He had one decent first-half free kick that found the side-netting, but was largely ineffectual. 6 Your

Callum O'Dowda 4Our Rating Had one or two bright moments early on, but faded badly like the rest of the team and was guilty of giving the ball away cheaply on the rare occasions he got possession. Was replaced by Obafemi in the final 10 minutes. 6 Your

Aiden O'Brien 5Our Rating It's hard to be too critical of the Millwall man given how little service he got. There were times where he could have held the ball up better, but was a virtual bystander for most of the game before being replaced by Ronan Curtis on 65 minutes. 6 Your

Martin O'Neill 4Our Rating Ireland at times looked like Gibraltar or San Marino against one of the bigger teams, simply sticking bodies behind the ball and offering almost nothing in attack. O'Neill will argue that it's a point and a clean sheet, but in a dead rubber, it feels like a waste of time to be so negative and unambitious, as three shots and zero on target illustrates. 6 Your

Subs: Ronan Curtis, Callum Robinson and Michael Obafemi had minimal impact and weren’t on long enough to rate.

